Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
AirPods Latency
(
stephencoyle.net
)
2 points
by
manmal
39 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
cixin
11 minutes ago
Interesting! I wonder if you just use one AirPod if the latency stays the same? Guessing, that if there's no need for them to sync with each other there's the potential for reduced latency.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply