Diet drinks not 'diet' after all
medicalnewstoday.com
1 point
by
Mz
28 minutes ago
1 comment
life2hack
0 minutes ago
It is just 'diet' on the label, nothing more than that. As far as i understand it is a marketing stunt performed by big companies to lure more customers. personally i do not take that diet sh*t.
