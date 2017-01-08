Often the multiple calls a denial of service - frequent numbers are often large companies being subject to a denial of service (the US embassy is a popular target) or they are test calls to verify a server works (i.e. call their own number and listen for audio) before pimping it out for toll fraud.
The PA ones could be a mix of that plus the more sinister DoS block on targets about to be attacked to prevent them calling for help.
There's a list of hack attempts over a much longer period available at https://network-systems-solutions.ca/voipblocklist.php That gives a bit more meat for anyone interested in looking for patterns (or protecting their server I suppose)
Is calling Palestine Mobile Phones not possible over VOIP currently? I kinda want to let a few calls complete, cause that is often a destination fraudulent call attempts try to call. I see the prefix in my ratedeck, anyone know of a less expensive provider?
Israel,Palestine,97292,0.189,1,1
Israel,Palestine,97282,0.189,1,1
Israel,Palestine,97242,0.189,1,1
Israel,Palestine,97222,0.189,1,1
Israel,Palestine Mobile Other,97259,0.219,1,1
Israel,Palestine Mobile Other,97256,0.219,1,1
I did something like that, and was surprised to learn both the lack of media, and predictable media (white noise, or a particular pre-recording) were themselves indicative of 'artificial traffic' (and therefore, likely fraud).
What's the pay off? The numbers listed in the article are not premium rate. Are they just test numbers or is there another pay off?
I suspect this fraudster would 'resell' the route to a wholesaler.
