Telephony Fraud: still going strong (simionovich.com)
9 points by kimi 1 hour ago





VoIP fraud is very sophisticated and it's not just about toll fraud. The author uses a small snapshot and tries to suggest scenarios. However, that's like the one-shot case study that shows all clover have 4 leaves and are sometimes green. You need much more data (and investigation) to make any proper conclusions.

Often the multiple calls a denial of service - frequent numbers are often large companies being subject to a denial of service (the US embassy is a popular target) or they are test calls to verify a server works (i.e. call their own number and listen for audio) before pimping it out for toll fraud.

The PA ones could be a mix of that plus the more sinister DoS block on targets about to be attacked to prevent them calling for help.

There's a list of hack attempts over a much longer period available at https://network-systems-solutions.ca/voipblocklist.php That gives a bit more meat for anyone interested in looking for patterns (or protecting their server I suppose)

I see attempts to push fraudulent traffic constantly on my SIP servers, recently I've taken to putting recordings on for them or routing to a random 800 number.

Is calling Palestine Mobile Phones not possible over VOIP currently? I kinda want to let a few calls complete, cause that is often a destination fraudulent call attempts try to call. I see the prefix in my ratedeck, anyone know of a less expensive provider?

Israel,Palestine,97292,0.189,1,1 Israel,Palestine,97282,0.189,1,1 Israel,Palestine,97242,0.189,1,1 Israel,Palestine,97222,0.189,1,1 Israel,Palestine Mobile Other,97259,0.219,1,1 Israel,Palestine Mobile Other,97256,0.219,1,1

I wonder if the author had considered more closely replicating a 'real call'? Most of the fraudsters use automated dialers that anticipate the 200OK as a successful call ... etc.

I did something like that, and was surprised to learn both the lack of media, and predictable media (white noise, or a particular pre-recording) were themselves indicative of 'artificial traffic' (and therefore, likely fraud).

Yeah, often fraudsters using Sipvicious won't complete the call and connect to media, I've seen this when routing all unauthorized traffic to 800 numbers.

Interesting, so if I've understood correctly the attackers are looking for open Asterisk servers and attempting to dial out.

What's the pay off? The numbers listed in the article are not premium rate. Are they just test numbers or is there another pay off?

They are almost certainly test numbers, to see if they can get calls through to a country where calling is expensive. Often if you attempt to set up a call & not SIP 403 reject, they won't accept the audio media, so call setup cannot complete.

They've probably dialed a cheap route (UK landline) to be non-obtrusive. Whilst the others are more expensive.

I suspect this fraudster would 'resell' the route to a wholesaler.

Come get your nCLI greylist routes with 1.2sec of audio latency! That is basically what is going on with these routes, or they are used to route calling card traffic.

...indeed!! :(

