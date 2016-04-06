Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Direct Primary Care (micheleincalifornia.blogspot.com)
> They see their patients more frequently

This is strongly linked to several forms of harm. Over-testing, over-diagnosing, and over-treatment are dangerous. (And, in some places, expensive.)

So I'm a little confused, because it states that you can combine DPC care with an HDHP to satisfy basic coverage and skip the penalty, but wouldn't the HDHP plan satisfy that? Or is the simple possession of an HSA combined with DPC good enough? (The second case would seem weird, since there's no "insurance" for high risk situations; it's just a savings account. And in most cases you wouldn't have an HSA unless you already were on an HDHP.)

Nothing against DPC, I'm just unclear how this works in with the individual mandate.

I don't think this is a loop hole. Can anyone point me to a reference?

Source: I just spent months trying to figure out how to buy truly catastrophic insurance and avoid the aca penalty with no luck.

What happens when your appendix bursts?

I think the premise is that the cost savings for maintenance and low complexity care make the risk of paying for emergency care worth it? Which I'd love to see numbers on.

I imagine any chronic condition would almost certainly rule this out as presented.

According to tfa you're still supposed to have high deductible insurance (thus defeating the purpose?)

