This is strongly linked to several forms of harm. Over-testing, over-diagnosing, and over-treatment are dangerous. (And, in some places, expensive.)
http://www.cancerresearchuk.org/about-us/cancer-news/press-r...
reply
Nothing against DPC, I'm just unclear how this works in with the individual mandate.
Source: I just spent months trying to figure out how to buy truly catastrophic insurance and avoid the aca penalty with no luck.
I imagine any chronic condition would almost certainly rule this out as presented.
This is strongly linked to several forms of harm. Over-testing, over-diagnosing, and over-treatment are dangerous. (And, in some places, expensive.)
http://www.cancerresearchuk.org/about-us/cancer-news/press-r...
reply