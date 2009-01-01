Ask HN: Why does Google put the query in the URL hash instead of query string?

Search for something on Google, and the URL will look something like this: https://www.google.com/?gfe_rd=cr&ei=some_long_string&gws_rd=ssl#q=something The search query is the `#q=something` part of the URL, whereas other parameters are stored in the URL via the query string (the part between `?` and `#`). Why is that? Why isn’t the search query stored in the query string? Why in the hash?