Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Why does Google put the query in the URL hash instead of query string?
30 points by SimeVidas 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 8 comments | favorite
Search for something on Google, and the URL will look something like this:

https://www.google.com/?gfe_rd=cr&ei=some_long_string&gws_rd=ssl#q=something

The search query is the `#q=something` part of the URL, whereas other parameters are stored in the URL via the query string (the part between `?` and `#`). Why is that? Why isn’t the search query stored in the query string? Why in the hash?






If you are search from any place (toolbar, addressbar) other than google.com, your search query would be passed in as a query string.

But once you are already on google.com search page, the entire page need not be reloaded. So google would fetch the search results for the new search string via a XHR and update the page.

In fact if you search for https://www.google.com/search?q=wonderland#q=alice, the webpage would first load the search results for 'wonderland' and once the page is loaded, there would be another XHR for 'alice' and the DOM would be updated again with the new results.

reply


On a related note, and probably obvious to many, I've just discovered I can make a nice little link to a one-result search, handy for a bookmark.

Things like current temperature and forecast I don't want a dedicated app for when a simple search is more efficient...

https://www.google.com/search?num=1&q=temperature+london

reply


That's pretty neat. Didn't know that. Thanks!

reply


Because subsequent searches aren't full page reloads. The first search (via the Chrome URL bar) puts the search in the "q" query string for me.

reply


> Because subsequent searches aren't full page reloads.

This does not mean google cannot rewrite the url without reloading the page (via history.pushState). But less browsers supports this [1] (IE9, browsers from 2009, and some android browsers).

[1]: http://caniuse.com/#search=history.pushState

reply


Could it be to hide the query in the referrer? Although I think all clicks go through Google servers first.

reply


Correct. The only service which can provide you with google queries is google analytics.

So if you want the data, you are forced to help spread the google drag net across the internet.

reply


Aren't all Google search pages now in HTTPS? I'd they are, then they drop the query in the referrer.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: