but, saying this, a concept that discovers the loss in a system where each actor is purely self-interested is useful and interesting.
I agree with the GP post above, and I'd also like to point out the idiocy of the "scientific" assumption from Wikipedia that "central planners" have superior information compared to self-interested agents who follow their own optimization strategies. F. A. Hayek is one of best authors on this topic.
Can you define "non-coercive"? If you want to disallow coercion you must study how coercion actually works on humans rather than decide a priori what constitutes coercion. It is therefore possible that a
"non-coercive collective forms of decision making" does not exist (or can only exist under certain unrealistic parameters).
>a system degrades due to selfish behavior of its agents
To my point of view, most game theory is just capitalistic ideology disguised in mathematical models.
I tend to think of self-interest being equivalent to selfishness. Your point makes me wonder if self-interest is not equivalent to selfishness, at least to Economists.
Too many people seem to approach economy as an ideology rather than a complex system in which a given approach produces good results here and bad results there, and everything should be subject to optimization and careful design.
Few of these people have any decision-making authority. This mass ignorance of economics does occasionally bubble up on the policy side. But it is generally, at least in the United States, contained by more knowledgeable (and influential) parties.
Societies and their moral systems (there's little difference) don't come out of nowhere.
Sentiments like "game theory is just capitalistic ideology" make me sad. Math, like all sciences, is true whether you accept it or not.
There was a time you've seen more math notation written about anarchy? I'm curious. It'd be great if you can link.
That a system will become more efficient if actors are let to do things for their own sake, and that actors are smart enough to calculate the negative impact of short term selfish action (that is, actors can help out now, with an exception of a positive roi)
Libertarian thinking is that in practice humans are so bad at management that every time we tried central planning it came up even worse than non-optimal Nash Equilibria (which are the failure mode of non-centrally-managed agent systems.) Libertarians would say that no dictator or government in history turned out to know better than The Market. That The Cost of Regulation is higher than The Cost of Anarchy.
Of course, both costs are high for some problems and low for others, and the solution to practical problems usually lies at neither this extreme nor that one.
That's a wishful thinking. Central authority can and usually is selfish and corrupted but the impact of it is much bigger.
So we can call this piece of math a science but voting for centralized systems based on that is super naive.
Who will explain me why we assume that a single unit is selfish, but a big one contained of many selfish units is altruistic?
Who is to say that the central planner must be the ontological equal of a single unit? Why not a more complex system?
You could have for example a quorum of single-unit who will need to reach a consensus concerning their diverging self-beneficial impetus. You can also imagine, if you represent the interest of each single unit as a vector in some kind of space, that the quorum must navigate a product of those vectors.
You can imagine an AI then, a machine exploring that vector space that could learn to balance the wants and needs of its single units.
Et cætera. I don't know exactly why you comment was not well received, I am not able myself to downvote comments here and I did not do that, but my own opinion about yours was that it was basing itself on some assumptions that were biased by some real-world considerations that were irrelevant for the concept presented.
