|Ask HN: Any Boilerplate app with Components?
1 point by WhitneyLand 21 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|Are there any projects that let you start with boilerplate app code and just check boxes to add additional functionality?
For example, if I start with a react project, I could choose to automatically add in authentication support either through open source or from an online service.
Yes it's not long to wire this up, but there are 50 more features an app might need. It could be the difference between a couple minutes and a couple of days of work.
