Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Find a location now available on Mashape (mashape.com)
1 point by imjosephhong 36 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





Heh, I wonder whose geocoding API this is (ab)using. Mashape seems to completely hide this information.

reply


This API retrieve a geocode from Google map and is working now. Please check it out. https://market.mashape.com/josephhong/find-a-location

reply


And what does Google say about that?

https://developers.google.com/maps/terms#10-license-restrict...

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: