Find a location now available on Mashape
(
mashape.com
)
1 point
by
imjosephhong
36 minutes ago
3 comments
voltagex_
33 minutes ago
Heh, I wonder whose geocoding API this is (ab)using. Mashape seems to completely hide this information.
imjosephhong
25 minutes ago
This API retrieve a geocode from Google map and is working now. Please check it out.
https://market.mashape.com/josephhong/find-a-location
voltagex_
19 minutes ago
And what does Google say about that?
https://developers.google.com/maps/terms#10-license-restrict...
