|
|What's wrong with my landing page?
|
1 point by eputr 46 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite
|TL;DR: I setup a landing page http://www.convohash.com/ , got a very low conversion, please let me know where I did wrong.
Hi HN,
I recently started to build a product called ConvoHash. It's an Instagram Hashtag Analytics. Basically it helps the user to do reporting for social media campaigns using hashtag on Instagram.
I've been running ads on Facebook & Instagram for the last 2 weeks but the conversion has been very low. Could you advise me on what I did wrong?
Thanks!
|
