Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
What's wrong with my landing page?
1 point by eputr 46 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite
TL;DR: I setup a landing page http://www.convohash.com/ , got a very low conversion, please let me know where I did wrong.

Hi HN,

I recently started to build a product called ConvoHash. It's an Instagram Hashtag Analytics. Basically it helps the user to do reporting for social media campaigns using hashtag on Instagram.

I've been running ads on Facebook & Instagram for the last 2 weeks but the conversion has been very low. Could you advise me on what I did wrong?

Thanks!






I want to see a screenshot of the analytics page before providing my email.

reply


Did you segment your users and check their conversion rate. Looking for conversion rate overall is a bad idea, try to segment logically and look for conversion rates.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: