RustgreSQL
(
postgresql.org
)
8 points
by
desiderantes
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
flukus
36 minutes ago
Aside from a complete OS, a database implementation that is performant seems like it would be the ultimate proof that rust can replace c.
I did find a basic one:
https://github.com/nukep/llamadb/blob/master/Usage.md
