RustgreSQL (postgresql.org)
8 points by desiderantes 1 hour ago





Aside from a complete OS, a database implementation that is performant seems like it would be the ultimate proof that rust can replace c.

I did find a basic one:

https://github.com/nukep/llamadb/blob/master/Usage.md

