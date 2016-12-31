Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Lisp-family languages in bioinformatics (oxfordjournals.org)
9 points by abrax3141 4 hours ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





What an awesome paper! It was during my time as a sysadmin at a DNA lab I became really enamoured with lisp (and emacs), and functional, homoiconic languages as a whole, for many of the reasons listed. Great to read them all and more articulated so well.

BioLisp would be a great project.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: