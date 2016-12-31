Hacker News
Lisp-family languages in bioinformatics
oxfordjournals.org
9 points
by
abrax3141
4 hours ago
1 comment
favorite
arca_vorago
32 minutes ago
What an awesome paper! It was during my time as a sysadmin at a DNA lab I became really enamoured with lisp (and emacs), and functional, homoiconic languages as a whole, for many of the reasons listed. Great to read them all and more articulated so well.
BioLisp would be a great project.
