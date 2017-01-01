It's not just Java that has big stack traces; it's more complex programs that combine multiple different abstraction layers that have big stack traces. The easier it is to use third-party code, the more likely it is you'll have big stack traces, because it encourages more modularity, and modules tend to be better factored and less flattened with respect to the original programmer's intention and code that gets things done.
Another variable not talked about here is hot code paths. Exceptions can be slow when first used, because they can touch code or data that has been (optimistically) removed from the main code path. This is usually done under the rationale that exceptions are very rare, and that making code have zero-cost exceptions is very important. E.g. exceptions on Windows x64 use table information, while exceptions on Windows x86 use a linked list of stack-allocated structures with callbacks, pushed and popped by exception handlers. So you'd expect the first exception of many thrown to have a higher cost in the x64 model, while the throughput without exceptions to be lower in the x86 model.
Ironically, manual error propagation up the stack can't be so easily taken out of line, so it affects throughput more.
reply
llvm::ErrorOr< int > func0() {
const int num = random() % 5;
if(num == 0) {
return func1();
}
//etc
}
[1} - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_compilers#C.2B.2B_comp...
It's not just Java that has big stack traces; it's more complex programs that combine multiple different abstraction layers that have big stack traces. The easier it is to use third-party code, the more likely it is you'll have big stack traces, because it encourages more modularity, and modules tend to be better factored and less flattened with respect to the original programmer's intention and code that gets things done.
Another variable not talked about here is hot code paths. Exceptions can be slow when first used, because they can touch code or data that has been (optimistically) removed from the main code path. This is usually done under the rationale that exceptions are very rare, and that making code have zero-cost exceptions is very important. E.g. exceptions on Windows x64 use table information, while exceptions on Windows x86 use a linked list of stack-allocated structures with callbacks, pushed and popped by exception handlers. So you'd expect the first exception of many thrown to have a higher cost in the x64 model, while the throughput without exceptions to be lower in the x86 model.
Ironically, manual error propagation up the stack can't be so easily taken out of line, so it affects throughput more.
reply