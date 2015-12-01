Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Bootstrapped US founders, who do you use for health insurance?
17 points by nodesocket 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 14 comments | favorite
I'm a single founder in California, and via CoveredCA a decent health care plan (PPO) silver from Blue Of California costs $460 a month. I don't qualify for any discounts so I have to pay full individual price.

So $5,520 a year for health insurance! Ridiculously expensive. I'm looking for any other options, perhaps plans geared toward small businesses with less subsidies.






try Kaiser permanente

cheaper and the model is more efficient. yes you give up some choice but there's a reason it is cheaper

before you poo poo it I would give it a try with an open mind

reply


I loved Kaiser when I was in SF. they delivered an awesome service. I just wish they were in Florida :[

reply


Does that include subsidies? I would assume, based on your income as a founder, that you'd qualify for subsidies for plans on healthcare.gov. If you don't (>$60-70k/year income), even high deductible plans are in that monthly range you quoted (my individual high deductible marketplace plan went from ~$290/month to ~$500/month [$9000 deductible], so my wife, daughter, and I are now on a PPO plan at $1300/month).

reply


Any income greater than $50,000 a year does not qualify for any California assistance. $50,000 a year is completely unlivable where I live in the bay area. You have to be near poverty (bay area) to get any government assistance.

reply


> You have to be near poverty (equivalent in bay area) to get any government assistance.

Assistance is for those who need it, not those who willingly choose to live in a high COI area. It is possible to live in CA on $50k/year.

Would you pay that assistance back if you had a liquidity event? Probably not.

reply


I'd prefer to not get into a political discussion, but once I get on a health care plan, my full premiums will be subsidizing others, so where's my money back when I don't use any of my health care benefits?

Also, you think it's fair that somebody who makes $55,000 pays the same amount for health insurance as somebody that makes $500,000 a year?

reply


Let's not get into politics then.

At your income level, you're not getting subsidies. You can either pay the IRS penalty, around $2k at what I'm estimating your income at, and cash for whatever health expenses come up, or you can seek out a religious organization who will give you a waiver if you join their program (note: the healthcare that can be provided through such a financial program is probably not what you're going to prefer when the time comes for your healthcare needs to be addressed).

Another option is to move out of the country before the end of the month; you're not required to be insured if you live outside the US at least 330 days/year.

You could also look at a bronze HDHP plan instead; those should run ~$300/month with a $6300 deductible based on Covered CA's shop and compare tool.

EDIT:

> Also, you think it's fair that somebody who makes $55,000 pays the same amount for health insurance as somebody that makes $500,000 a year?

Not at all! I'm just telling you your options. Don't like it? Quit your startup and go into politics.

I thought we weren't getting into politics though.

reply


Look into Direct Primary Care. If it is available in your area, it is an ACA compliant option when paired with a health savings account or high deductible coverage.

reply


I'm pretty sure I have to have full insurance or I'm going to get a nice big tax penalty at the end of year.

reply


http://micheleincalifornia.blogspot.com/2015/12/how-to-fix-a...

reply


> My understanding is that health insurance originated in this country as a means to plump up employee compensation in a situation where paying more wages was not desirable. You could not entice good employees by offering them a pay raise because it bumped them up into another tax bracket and it just wasn't worth it to them. But the way health insurance got handled, if you offered them a benefits package, it increased their quality of life without the punishing extra taxes.

You could not entice good employees by offering them a pay raise because it was illegal [0]

This passage also reflects a possible misunderstanding of how marginal income tax brackets work. In no situation does bumping someone into a higher tax bracket result in lower net pay.

[0] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stabilization_Act_of_1942

reply


Thanks. I am considering doing a new piece because I get a lot of flack over details like that while people generally seem to miss the point relevant to our lives today that DPC is a legal alternative under the ACA and a genuinely better solution.

I am frustrated and not sure what I need to do differently to get that across effectively.

Edit: Feel free to nitpick this version: http://micheleincalifornia.blogspot.com/2017/01/direct-prima...

Maybe I shall eventually get it right (just in time for the law to change under Trump).

Thank you.

reply


What happens when you need urgent medical care like the hospital using direct care?

reply


That is what the high deductible insurance or health savings account is for.

reply




