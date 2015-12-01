Ask HN: Bootstrapped US founders, who do you use for health insurance?

I'm a single founder in California, and via CoveredCA a decent health care plan (PPO) silver from Blue Of California costs $460 a month. I don't qualify for any discounts so I have to pay full individual price.
So $5,520 a year for health insurance! Ridiculously expensive. I'm looking for any other options, perhaps plans geared toward small businesses with less subsidies.
cheaper and the model is more efficient. yes you give up some choice but there's a reason it is cheaper
before you poo poo it I would give it a try with an open mind
