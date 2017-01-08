Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
I Wrote to Carlos the Jackal, and an Israeli’s Assassination Case Was Revived (nytimes.com)
>Colonel Alon was a decorated pilot who had flown dozens of missions in Israel’s 1948 War of Independence and helped found the country’s formidable air force.

Ahem, coming from a multi-generation lineage of aviators, I can read between the lines here enough to smell a Raven [1] cum General. This isn't to discount the circumstances of extrajudicial execution, mind you. It's simply that one side's hero is another's score to settle.

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Raven_Forward_Air_Controllers

