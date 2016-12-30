It's easy to avoid added sugar if you make your own food: just don't dump sugar in while you cook.
I think the bigger story here is that for most of human history, every single household cooked because it was the only economical way to feed yourself (restaurants have always been a luxury good). In the US, we've recently had this weird economic inversion where it's become cheaper to feed yourself off of junk food, so now cooking has become some sort of luxury good.
Come to think of it, exercise has followed the same path. In the past, only the rich could avoid physical activity. Nowadays, it's rich people who can afford pricey gym passes and personal trainers while their poorer compatriots also work in a call center or some other sedentary setting.
If you can't find a way to exercise for free or at extremely low cost, you're not trying hard enough.
Has it really though, or are people just drawn to the convenience?
A lot of working poor juggle multiple part-time jobs or the like (in families, sometimes both adults), so there's no stable schedule and no guarantee you'll have the time or energy to cook on any given day.
The less money you have, the more leisure time you have. That leisure time is just spent in front of the TV rather than working out in a park.
It's very hard to compete with the local burger chain which is within walking distance and where you can get a burger, chips, a drink, and desert for only a few dollars.
You can go to the grocery store once a week, cook a few meals to last through the week, and eat for $3 a meal without trying hard. Frugal people can eat for $1 a meal easily.
Also, junk food was generally much cheaper, usually for the reasons it is junk in first place (example: "chicken" junk food is usually made with ground leftovers of chicken, after the more expensive parts are sold separetely).
Planet Fitness is $10/month
Like, if you live in a good neighborhood, you just go out for a run. If you can afford a bad neighborhood, that's no longer a very safe option.
Normal gyms are ~$30/mo and not uncommonly subsidized by health insurance.
Blink also lacks the 15 minute wait for a squat rack.
This article is a pointless straw man, unless the point is a covert attempt at making the reader realize they should skip the food with the brand names on it and eat real food instead... but that seems way too nuanced for the NY Times.
Recently I had a friend complain about his weight so we went shopping for groceries together. After he loaded his cart with the usual stuff we went through the labels and he was shocked at bow many empty carbs and sugar he was eating (he had plenty of canned fruits, instant oatmeal, apple sauce, bananas and grapes, all stuff that's usually considered "healthy").
Helped him pick out some chicken, fish, vegetables, nuts and real cheese instead.
I don't eat any of the foods on the "breakfast" or "lunch" tabs, and only 1 from the "snack" tab (apples). I make up for all that deficit by consuming a copious quantity of ice cream.
Such an article is thinly veiled marketing for food products IMHO.
Eating well is _trivial_ once you learn to ignore the vast majority of what's outside the produce department of your grocery store. A simple approach is to treat everything on shelves with shelf life as trash, forget about it.
But that's not what the massive food industry wants you to do.
If you're looking to improve your health/diet then don't buy in to "good food", "bad food", "sugar is evil", etc mumbo-jumbo. Count your calories. Health articles usually make me really angry, and this one is no exception. I totally agree with what it says, though "that still lets you make good decisions".
