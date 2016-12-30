Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
How Much Sugar Can You Avoid (nytimes.com)
22 points by hvo 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 31 comments | favorite





As someone who semi-regularly cooks, all the prepared food choices looked really unappetizing to me.

It's easy to avoid added sugar if you make your own food: just don't dump sugar in while you cook.

I think the bigger story here is that for most of human history, every single household cooked because it was the only economical way to feed yourself (restaurants have always been a luxury good). In the US, we've recently had this weird economic inversion where it's become cheaper to feed yourself off of junk food, so now cooking has become some sort of luxury good.

Come to think of it, exercise has followed the same path. In the past, only the rich could avoid physical activity. Nowadays, it's rich people who can afford pricey gym passes and personal trainers while their poorer compatriots also work in a call center or some other sedentary setting.

reply


Running is free. There's meetups for free pickup games of all types of sports. Yoga is often free and on youtube. Kung fu is often free and on youtube. Weights are a super cheap one time investment as are rubber bands you can work out at home with. Even gyms are rather cheap nowadays, some without contracts.

If you can't find a way to exercise for free or at extremely low cost, you're not trying hard enough.

reply


I go to free yoga, there are a few places in my city offering. I know Lululemon offers free yoga at their stores in most cities throughout the world.

reply


> It's become cheaper to feed yourself off of junk food

Has it really though, or are people just drawn to the convenience?

reply


If by convenience, you include cooking time, then junk food is pretty cheap.

A lot of working poor juggle multiple part-time jobs or the like (in families, sometimes both adults), so there's no stable schedule and no guarantee you'll have the time or energy to cook on any given day.

reply


Most poor are not working poor. Many of those that are working don't work that much. Here are the facts:

http://www.bls.gov/opub/reports/working-poor/archive/a-profi...

The less money you have, the more leisure time you have. That leisure time is just spent in front of the TV rather than working out in a park.

https://www.bls.gov/news.release/atus.t11.htm

reply


There are the people that don't fall within those statistics because they aren't technically working poor, but are still not earning a living wage. They often work full time and moonlight with a part time job.

reply


Cooking for yourself is only cheaper than eating out if you buy in bulk and buy whatever is in season. Often the capital outlay of this makes it daunting, not to mention the fact that people who are worried often don't have a car to drive to the supermarket and therefore have to carry all those groceries by hand or on the bus.

It's very hard to compete with the local burger chain which is within walking distance and where you can get a burger, chips, a drink, and desert for only a few dollars.

reply


No, that's not true. Cooking for yourself is _easily_ cheaper than eating out. You pay heavily for the luxury of having someone else prep your food.

You can go to the grocery store once a week, cook a few meals to last through the week, and eat for $3 a meal without trying hard. Frugal people can eat for $1 a meal easily.

reply


I lived for a while in a city where soda was cheaper than water... even if this sounds absurd.

Also, junk food was generally much cheaper, usually for the reasons it is junk in first place (example: "chicken" junk food is usually made with ground leftovers of chicken, after the more expensive parts are sold separetely).

reply


Yes. A package of Oreos is much cheaper than fresh produce on a dollars per calorie basis.

reply


>> Nowadays, it's rich people who can afford pricey gym passes and personal trainers

Planet Fitness is $10/month

reply


Poor people are often time poor too, so you're also omitting the cost + time of getting to/from the gym.

Like, if you live in a good neighborhood, you just go out for a run. If you can afford a bad neighborhood, that's no longer a very safe option.

reply


False. Poor people have more leisure time than the rich, they just spend the time watching TV rather than exercising.

https://www.bls.gov/news.release/atus.t11.htm

reply


Isn't that the place where they have free pizza?

Normal gyms are ~$30/mo and not uncommonly subsidized by health insurance.

reply


Blink fitness is $22 in NYC, has no free pizza and everything you need. I recently went to a $200/month Equinox and the only thing they had which blink lacked is eucalyptus and lavender soaked post-workout towels.

Blink also lacks the 15 minute wait for a squat rack.

reply


Disgusting choices. I'm American (born and raised) and found almost nothing edible on any of the pages. As others have pointed out, this seems like a thinly-veiled fluff piece marketing prepared/packaged foods. I do indulge in a Snickers bar myself once in a while, but come on - can't we do better than salami on Wonder bread washed down with Coke for lunch?

reply


The article says "Challenge: Construct a day’s worth of eating, from items at a typical supermarket we visited, that meets the guidelines for added sugars." ... then proceeds to let the reader build meals entirely composed of brand name packaged foods.

This article is a pointless straw man, unless the point is a covert attempt at making the reader realize they should skip the food with the brand names on it and eat real food instead... but that seems way too nuanced for the NY Times.

reply


8 packaged trash foods or an apple. I would literally die if those were my choices. You know how hard it is to get 2500 calories from apples?

reply


Is this seriously the kind of food that Americans eat? If this is at all realistic, then I don't see why anyone is surprised at the obesity epidemic.

reply


It's not, of course. But it takes a lot of awareness to eat well in the US, especially if you follow traditional nutrition advice such as that taught in most high schools (if you were lucky).

Recently I had a friend complain about his weight so we went shopping for groceries together. After he loaded his cart with the usual stuff we went through the labels and he was shocked at bow many empty carbs and sugar he was eating (he had plenty of canned fruits, instant oatmeal, apple sauce, bananas and grapes, all stuff that's usually considered "healthy").

Helped him pick out some chicken, fish, vegetables, nuts and real cheese instead.

reply


No. I couldn't even enter my breakfast cause it didn't just have eggs, or eggs in butter.

reply


It had eggs and kraft cheddar--no sugar there. The lunch was pretty bad over all too in terms of choices.

reply


Not all Americans. I think it probably also varies by income levels.

I don't eat any of the foods on the "breakfast" or "lunch" tabs, and only 1 from the "snack" tab (apples). I make up for all that deficit by consuming a copious quantity of ice cream.

reply


The dinner choices were the worst. Where's steak or grilled chicken? Basically, the only meat options were a hamburger (with bun) or kosher hot dogs.

reply


Orange juice for breakfast is really without added sugar?

reply


Yes, but the juice itself is a sugar bomb.

reply


This is what happens when you let the spectrum of products stocked in a typical supermarket govern what's eligible for consumption.

Such an article is thinly veiled marketing for food products IMHO.

Eating well is _trivial_ once you learn to ignore the vast majority of what's outside the produce department of your grocery store. A simple approach is to treat everything on shelves with shelf life as trash, forget about it.

But that's not what the massive food industry wants you to do.

reply


Pretty awful choices on everything but breakfast. Where are the whole foods. The only fresh fruit was blueberries with low fat yogurt and an apple listed twice.

reply


What's important to remember is that everything is okay in moderation.

If you're looking to improve your health/diet then don't buy in to "good food", "bad food", "sugar is evil", etc mumbo-jumbo. Count your calories. Health articles usually make me really angry, and this one is no exception. I totally agree with what it says, though "that still lets you make good decisions".

reply


The article stresses that everyday foods can contain a ton of added sugar without people realizing it. So read the labels when you buy and evaluate all your options, there's more than just soda to keep your eyes out for.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: