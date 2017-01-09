Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
London air pollution kills 10 000 annually (abc.net.au)
10k people dead from air pollution in one big European city. The major cause of this being coal fired power stations and fossil fuel burning cars. Cheap nuclear power available 40 years ago would have avoided this. For this I blame the Greens, I say this as a voting Australian Green.

Environmentalist's persistent fever-pitched anti-nuclear narrative has brought the environment to this. Chernobyl, site of humanities worst nuclear accident, is a veritable wildlife haven. This silly nonsense has to stop. If it was stopped 40 years ago some small fringe of climatology would be discussing what to do as the earth slowly descends into the next ice age over the next 90k years, not the catastrophic fuckup we are currently staring in the face.

