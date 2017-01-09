Environmentalist's persistent fever-pitched anti-nuclear narrative has brought the environment to this. Chernobyl, site of humanities worst nuclear accident, is a veritable wildlife haven. This silly nonsense has to stop. If it was stopped 40 years ago some small fringe of climatology would be discussing what to do as the earth slowly descends into the next ice age over the next 90k years, not the catastrophic fuckup we are currently staring in the face.
reply
Environmentalist's persistent fever-pitched anti-nuclear narrative has brought the environment to this. Chernobyl, site of humanities worst nuclear accident, is a veritable wildlife haven. This silly nonsense has to stop. If it was stopped 40 years ago some small fringe of climatology would be discussing what to do as the earth slowly descends into the next ice age over the next 90k years, not the catastrophic fuckup we are currently staring in the face.
reply