Ask HN: Where to find engineering consultants for very small scale engagements?

I've run into a challenge at work that's in an area I know very little about - Windows, corporate networks, and web proxies. None of the other developers on my small engineering team know a lot about this stuff either. I'd love to talk with an engineer who does have experience in this area. My company would be willing to pay somewhere between a few hundred and a few thousand dollars for the time. I'm basically just looking for a phone call or two and maybe a bit of screen sharing. I think my questions are a little too open-ended for the Stack Exchange sites, or other online question and answer forums. I'm looking for general advice about best practices, plus answers to a lot of random little questions. I feel like it's probably mostly stuff that I could figure out on my own in a few months, but I don't have that much time, and a conversation with an experienced dev could really help accelerate my learning. Does anyone have any advice for where to find people for this kind of engagement?