I don't think it's appreciated enough that some forms of regulation actually do make things better for everyone, and that acting only in one's own self-interest can lead to results that are provably worse for your own self-interest.
Best example is that property rights are such a form of regulation. When it comes to fisheries, wildlife, open public lands, air pollution, and intellectual 'property,' the optimal regulation gets much more complicated.
For instance, regulations are mostly only effective if they're enforceable. With fishing taking place largely in international waters, and as I understand it, enforcement falling upon the coast-guard-equivalent of whichever country's flag the boat is flying, enforcement would be very difficult.
As far as implementing better regulations, any single nation implementing the good regulations would effectively be putting their own industry at an economic disadvantage (and by extension, their citizens who must pay for the more limited supply) compared to the more lax nations.
We see this with the global climate change debate too; basically every single nation needs to agree at the same time for global progress to be made.
Does this just mean people are making bad decisions based on incomplete information?
For example, would this still be a problem if everyone was using Google Maps routing which changes routes based on congestion patterns?
(Also, is this specified somewhere? It seems like the paradox relies on people making their minds up ahead of time (hence imperfect information) and then not changing their minds halfway.)
It seems crazy, but interconnecting more nodes to improve efficiency (as measured by travel time, costs, etc.) can paradoxically make the whole network less efficient!
What's so bad about self-driving cars?
Edit: E.g. you can't tell a bunch of bicycles to crash into each other, but this is a possible directive if you equip those bicycles with the ability to take instructions and carry out arbitrary motion.
Granted, being self driving will give a hacker options beyond, say, maxing the throttle and disabling brakes and steering.
[0] https://www.ted.com/talks/avi_rubin_all_your_devices_can_be_...
I don't think that's fully the case; you can't tell most modern cars to swerve sharply to the left. You can also still turn off the majority of cars by turning the key. (And of course, for manual cars you can put the transmission into neutral.)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Braess%27_paradox#Example
Is there some sort of intuition here that would connect this paradox to the effectiveness of dropout in deep neural networks, or am I drawing connections where there aren't any?
