Braess' paradox
46 points by dedalus 4 hours ago | 29 comments





Another example of the Nash equilibrium being worse than the group optimum is some examples of Tragedy of the Commons, things like overfishing. It's possible to create a model that shows that a more regulated environment leads to more fish per individual than the Nash equilibrium.

I don't think it's appreciated enough that some forms of regulation actually do make things better for everyone, and that acting only in one's own self-interest can lead to results that are provably worse for your own self-interest.

some forms of regulation actually do make things better for everyone

Best example is that property rights are such a form of regulation. When it comes to fisheries, wildlife, open public lands, air pollution, and intellectual 'property,' the optimal regulation gets much more complicated.

I fully agree with your point, but especially for the specific example you've raised, I think there are some very difficult complications that arise from the (lack of an effective) current global governance model.

For instance, regulations are mostly only effective if they're enforceable. With fishing taking place largely in international waters, and as I understand it, enforcement falling upon the coast-guard-equivalent of whichever country's flag the boat is flying, enforcement would be very difficult.

As far as implementing better regulations, any single nation implementing the good regulations would effectively be putting their own industry at an economic disadvantage (and by extension, their citizens who must pay for the more limited supply) compared to the more lax nations.

We see this with the global climate change debate too; basically every single nation needs to agree at the same time for global progress to be made.

Edit: clarified the first sentence.

There isn't much of a global governance model currently. The United Nations does a bit, but for the most part it's just anarchy between nations. Thus, it's really hard to get them to cooperate when the incentives push them to defect.

Agreed. The other route which seems popular are the "free trade" agreements, but so long as it's corporations writing them, as far as I can tell such deals are moving in the opposite direction of what would be best for the environment and the vast majority of citizens of the world.

>if each driver is making the optimal self-interested decision as to which route is quickest, a shortcut could be chosen too often for drivers to have the shortest travel times

Does this just mean people are making bad decisions based on incomplete information?

For example, would this still be a problem if everyone was using Google Maps routing which changes routes based on congestion patterns?

This applies even with perfect information, as long as drivers are completely selfish.

How's that work? Is the idea that an individual driver would have to take a penalty in order for everyone else to have better road use?

(Also, is this specified somewhere? It seems like the paradox relies on people making their minds up ahead of time (hence imperfect information) and then not changing their minds halfway.)

Exactly. In other words, in order to globally optimize for throughput, you would have to deoptimize some people's routes.

Normally you would do this through prices, but most roads don't work that way.

The Braess paradox applies to all networks, including the Internet, the financial system, FaceBook, etc.

It seems crazy, but interconnecting more nodes to improve efficiency (as measured by travel time, costs, etc.) can paradoxically make the whole network less efficient!

Yeah. Good road planning in the future should avoid situations where a driver can save 5 minutes by delaying 10 others for 1 minute. Adding new roads can certainly create such situations where they weren't before. You need serious effort to figure it out though, because adding a new road can have lots of other effects as well.

Ok, I'll bite.

What's so bad about self-driving cars?

I'm not OP, and I am not against self-driving cars, but self-driving cars are more unstable to perturbations like malicious software, hacking, and rogue or untested updates.

Edit: E.g. you can't tell a bunch of bicycles to crash into each other, but this is a possible directive if you equip those bicycles with the ability to take instructions and carry out arbitrary motion.

The comparison you should be drawing is to human driven cars; not bikes. In this case, I do not think that self-driving cars actually increase the threat of malicious hacking. As it is, most new cars are already drive-by-wire meaning that a hack of the car gives the attacker full control already. Modern cars are also already heavily computerized, which makes hacks possible (and which has been successfully demonstrated by researchers [0]).

Granted, being self driving will give a hacker options beyond, say, maxing the throttle and disabling brakes and steering.

[0] https://www.ted.com/talks/avi_rubin_all_your_devices_can_be_...

> As it is, most new cars are already drive-by-wire meaning that a hack of the car gives the attacker full control already.

I don't think that's fully the case; you can't tell most modern cars to swerve sharply to the left. You can also still turn off the majority of cars by turning the key. (And of course, for manual cars you can put the transmission into neutral.)

Any cars that have "automatic lane holding" could definitely be told to swerve left. Granted, steer-by-wire systems like that aren't quite pervasive yet. I believe electronically controlled throttle or brakes are more common. Locking individual brakes especially could quickly lead to a very bad situation. Also, putting the car in neutral or removing the key is likely not something that is going to occur to most people in the 1st half second or so that all this is happening.


You are right, I only mentioned bikes so as to draw a more stark contrast between the two extremes.

Is this a function of turbulence? When I think about 'perfect' traffic, I think about a pipe with water flowing through it without eddies. Branch and merge a pipe along its length and you'd introduce all sorts of ripples and turbulence.

IT doesn't have to

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Braess%27_paradox#Example

this wiki article seems to get posted every few months... https://hn.algolia.com/?query=%09Braess’%20paradox&type=stor...

Someone who is perhaps better versed in machine learning:

Is there some sort of intuition here that would connect this paradox to the effectiveness of dropout in deep neural networks, or am I drawing connections where there aren't any?

Having studied both topics (just coursework), I don't think so.

That's what I assumed, it feels like there should be an intuitive connection (both are kind of situations where a local optima is avoided by removing the greedily optimal path on a graph structure), but I may be wrong, i dunno.

The german wiki article has an paragraph about an analogue effect in mechanics in which adding an additional spring to support a hanging weight can causes the weight to hang lower than before. Which I found quite interesting.

I don't speak German, can you provide a link to the paragraph and/or a translation?

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Braess-Paradoxon#Mechanisches_...

HN might as well pin this article to the top since it gets reposted so much.

I benefited from this repost.

