Dell unveils 8K 32-inch monitor at CES 2017 (extremetech.com)
38 points by dmmalam 3 hours ago | 20 comments





For $5000, I'd much rather buy the 4K 120hz HDR 0.1ms response time OLED monitor Dell announced in CES 2016 (the UP3017Q). Unfortunately it seems like it may never come out. Hopefully Dell will try again with microLED in the future.

An 8K 60Hz LCD in 32 inches seems like a waste for literally every application I can think of except medical diagnostics (and even then, many doctors might not have the vision to benefit from this over 5K). The only practical uses for 8K are in completely different form factors and using different screen technologies.

The sweet spots for every current use case (gaming, content creation & consumption, web browsing, reading, medical diagnostics) that are possible with HDMI 2.1 are probably as follows:

Desktop monitor: 27" 5K 165Hz HDR OLED/microLED display

VR HMD: 2" 4000x4000 165Hz HDR OLED/microLED displays per-eye

AR HMD: 2" 8000px diameter HDR ???Hz fiber scanning displays[1] per-eye

[1]: https://gpuofthebrain.com/blog/2016/7/22/how-magic-leap-will...

I've wanting an LG OLED55C6P for a monitor. It's a 55" 4K curved TV with HDR. I figure it's like 4 27" 1080 monitors without the borders in the middle. It's also vertically taller than one of those monitors in portrait orientation while still having tons of space to the side of said portrait. As I'm old enough to need progressive lenses, I don't really think there's any value in having higher pixel density than 4K at that size.

I recently bought a Samsung KS8000 55" for a monitor, and I have to say it is incredible. Going back to standard monitors at work was painful. There is so much space to arrange windows and nothing has to be stacked.

The input lag on all LG OLED HDR TVs (including the latest gen) is atrocious if you plan on gaming. Current gen was only down to 60ms in "game mode" when it was first released, and is still at least 34ms with all of the latest updates.

I still haven't had a reason to replace my 1440p 120hz IPS (with 5ms GTG) that I bought in 2012 for $500. I've been waiting for OLED/microLED for quite a while.

I gave up PC gaming to spend time out of my office. 4k TVs seem pretty sweet for coding and terms.

I feel like 32" at a high PPI is hitting the point of perfection in a display.

The 32" size gives a generous amount of space for multiple programs to be visible on the screen at once, without being too large for normal desk usage. Trying to use something like a 47" inch TV results in lots of head movement to scan the entire screen.

For anyone who has used a high PPI screen, the smoothness of text and geometric shapes is beautiful.

Before this the two compromises were a 32" 4K, which is a normal PPI screen, or a 27" 5K, which doesn't have the same real estate for 4-up viewing.

Alas, $5k is clearly a steep price filtering out all but the largest hardware budgets. Considering the price of the 32" 4K Dell dropped by 50% over a few years, hopefully these will be sub-$2k by 2019.

I use a 49" 4K tv as a monitor and you're right. Oddly since I'm using a standing desk it's really helpful (and natural) to lean a bit to see upper left and right areas of the screen.

That being said the overall experience is fantastic and a serious productivity boost.

I'm on the lookout now for a 55" or larger 4K with a curved screen as I think that would help on both fronts.

>> I'm on the lookout now for a 55" or larger 4K with a curved screen as I think that would help on both fronts.

Check out the LG OLED55C6P. As the name indicates 55" old Curved. Go to the store and sit right in front of it as though it's on your desk. I really want that at home and at work. Oh, and there's a 65CP6 as well...

How do you find the brightness an pixel arrangement using a 4k tv? I have been eyeing up a 43 inch tv as a monitor for a while.

27" is as big as I find usable.

24" here. A friend gave me a Dell U2711b (and I had an LG 27") and I have to turn my head too much. I got a Dell P2416 and it's the perfect size for me.

I've just replaced a 32" 4K (4096x) LG with a pair of 28" UHD displays on my main workstation, and I could definitely see benefits to upgrading to 5k at this size, but 8k is just nuts.

My dream is get the PPI somewhere around 5k at 27/28", but use all that bandwidth for an ultrawide display, so you don't need it to be so tall and don't have the issues you get with 2x displays, such as a bevel in the middle and no real ideal layout.

> use all that bandwidth for an ultrawide display

Responding from my Dell u3417w, I have to agree that ultrawide is a great form factor for a monitor. The PPI of my monitor is about that of an Apple Thunderbolt display, so I do miss the "retina" experience of my Macbook Pro driving the monitor, but overall having so much horizontal real estate is glorious. I think my dream, too, would be a monitor with these dimensions but a higher PPI.

When I heard about the 4k OLED 120Hz Dell monitor from last year, I immediately thought that that was the perfection of display technology for me.

OLED seems to have the best of all worlds: - high refresh rates - fast response times - deep blacks - good contrast - wide viewing angles

The only issue that I've seen brought up about OLEDs is possible burn-in, but hasn't that issue been solved? Seems like Samsung and LG are confident in their OLED offerings.

Why hasn't this technology come to the PC? I know for a fact that the demand exists. Enthusiasts and gamers would absolutely fall over for an OLED display like the Dell UP3017Q.

Have they solved color accuracy yet? In the past manufacturers would compensate for varying rates of decay of the materials in the screen for different colors by overdriving some, making color accuracy inconsistent over time. IIRC that was the reason Apple gave for avoiding OLEDs in the past, although whether it was actually that or supply chain issues I'm not sure.

Sadly the Dell UP3017Q is vaporware - we're still waiting for it to start shipping a full year after it was announced, and Dell haven't given a reason for the delay.

I suspect they did run into issues with burn-in. OLED TVs tend to avoid that now, but PC monitors have to deal with a lot more static images for much longer periods.

"4K ought to be enough for anyone."

But in this case, as the eye can't discern any difference (at reasonable distances) - it really is ?

I don't get why there is this push - pixels sell I guess.

Can the current generation macbook pro drive one of these?

It only supports DisplayPort 1.2 (x2 on some Thunderbolt 3 ports), so not without using multiple DisplayPort links. HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 (found on modern GPUs) can both drive this though.

