An 8K 60Hz LCD in 32 inches seems like a waste for literally every application I can think of except medical diagnostics (and even then, many doctors might not have the vision to benefit from this over 5K). The only practical uses for 8K are in completely different form factors and using different screen technologies.
The sweet spots for every current use case (gaming, content creation & consumption, web browsing, reading, medical diagnostics) that are possible with HDMI 2.1 are probably as follows:
Desktop monitor: 27" 5K 165Hz HDR OLED/microLED display
VR HMD: 2" 4000x4000 165Hz HDR OLED/microLED displays per-eye
AR HMD: 2" 8000px diameter HDR ???Hz fiber scanning displays[1] per-eye
[1]: https://gpuofthebrain.com/blog/2016/7/22/how-magic-leap-will...
I still haven't had a reason to replace my 1440p 120hz IPS (with 5ms GTG) that I bought in 2012 for $500. I've been waiting for OLED/microLED for quite a while.
The 32" size gives a generous amount of space for multiple programs to be visible on the screen at once, without being too large for normal desk usage. Trying to use something like a 47" inch TV results in lots of head movement to scan the entire screen.
For anyone who has used a high PPI screen, the smoothness of text and geometric shapes is beautiful.
Before this the two compromises were a 32" 4K, which is a normal PPI screen, or a 27" 5K, which doesn't have the same real estate for 4-up viewing.
Alas, $5k is clearly a steep price filtering out all but the largest hardware budgets. Considering the price of the 32" 4K Dell dropped by 50% over a few years, hopefully these will be sub-$2k by 2019.
That being said the overall experience is fantastic and a serious productivity boost.
I'm on the lookout now for a 55" or larger 4K with a curved screen as I think that would help on both fronts.
Check out the LG OLED55C6P. As the name indicates 55" old Curved. Go to the store and sit right in front of it as though it's on your desk. I really want that at home and at work. Oh, and there's a 65CP6 as well...
My dream is get the PPI somewhere around 5k at 27/28", but use all that bandwidth for an ultrawide display, so you don't need it to be so tall and don't have the issues you get with 2x displays, such as a bevel in the middle and no real ideal layout.
Responding from my Dell u3417w, I have to agree that ultrawide is a great form factor for a monitor. The PPI of my monitor is about that of an Apple Thunderbolt display, so I do miss the "retina" experience of my Macbook Pro driving the monitor, but overall having so much horizontal real estate is glorious. I think my dream, too, would be a monitor with these dimensions but a higher PPI.
OLED seems to have the best of all worlds:
- high refresh rates
- fast response times
- deep blacks
- good contrast
- wide viewing angles
The only issue that I've seen brought up about OLEDs is possible burn-in, but hasn't that issue been solved? Seems like Samsung and LG are confident in their OLED offerings.
Why hasn't this technology come to the PC? I know for a fact that the demand exists. Enthusiasts and gamers would absolutely fall over for an OLED display like the Dell UP3017Q.
I suspect they did run into issues with burn-in. OLED TVs tend to avoid that now, but PC monitors have to deal with a lot more static images for much longer periods.
I don't get why there is this push - pixels sell I guess.
