Alphabet’s Waymo Cuts Cost of Key Self-Driving Sensor by 90% (bloomberg.com)
77 points by smaddali 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 23 comments | favorite





Ok, that was a fairly odd press release. I thought that Waymo might be going to sell a LIDAR sensor that anyone could use in their projects, but that isn't the case.

They mention that they have stuck in Chrysler's Pacifica minivan (but this from a previous partnership agreement) and there isn't anyone else participating. And Krafcik says again and again things like "potential", "some day", and "we can imagine". He mentions their LIDAR tech can tell which way a pedestrian is facing.

But since there are no prices, there are no products, there are no actual announcements, it seems to boil down to Google feeling the heat as the company that used to be associated with the notion of bring Self Driving cars to the market. I wonder if they have been doing consumer surveys on what people think about Self Driving cars and finding out that Google is rapidly dropping from the radar of most people.

They don't make cars, they can't get people to partner with them, and they haven't been successful at showing meaningful progress. Meanwhile in the bay area you can't drive down any freeway and not see some chortling Tesla owner talking to their friends while the car moves them along in rush hour traffic.

Additionally:

For me the interesting thing is that Tesla has spent perhaps 5B$ on developing a self driving Model S between 2011 and 2016. And in that same time period Google went from $45B of cash on hand to $83B by Q3 of 2016, so they picked up and literally sat on nearly $40B over the last 5 years. Guess what? Cash sitting in the bank doesn't invent things, it doesn't build things, it doesn't "change the world" and it doesn't make you a leader. Can you imagine where they would be if they had used $10B of that to build a competitive electric car company?

Waymo is partnered with Fiat-Chrysler. That's a car company.

The Chevy Bolt is finally shipping in volume. Deliveries started in late December. An autonomous version is scheduled for next year.[1] (It involves Cruise Automation technology, which is worrisome.) Tesla now has a competitor that is building electric cars in volume. The Chevrolet Division of General Motors is good at making large numbers of cars.

Michigan now has a self-driving car law. It's claimed to be the least restrictive, but it's very similar to California's. As with California, the manufacturer is totally responsible for anything that goes wrong while in automated mode. As usual, Uber is complaining about this.

[1] http://www.chevybolt.org/forum/4-2017-chevy-bolt-news/5625-a...

The Waymo partnership with Chrysler is mentioned in the article. They announced that partnership back in May[1]. They dropped some press releases on their self driving mini-van in December [2] where it was noted among the press that "Other automakers, including Ford and General Motors, have made even more aggressive moves on the self-driving car front."

And then here in January we have this content free press release.

I'm a big fan of figuring out self driving cars. As the evolution of self driving cars unfolds, I become convinced that Google (or a subsidiary via Alphabet) is going to end up being much of a player in the space.

[1] https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2016-05-03/fiat-goog...

[2] http://www.usatoday.com/story/money/cars/2016/12/19/get-firs...

I found your reply kind of odd. Why would Waymo get it into the business of selling LIDAR sensors so that hobbyists could use them in their projects when that clearly isn't their business model.

There is a product and it's currently outfitted to FCA Pacifica Hybrid minivans.

Waymo was never in the business of making cars. As for not getting anyone to partner with them what exactly would you call their partnership with FCA?

Because let me assure you that an affordable, reliable, accurate and mass-produced LiDAR would be a complete game changer in so many industries, not only automotive: Robotics/Drones, AR/VR, industrial, construction, surveillance, etc...

Give this technology a small enough package and price and it would go into literally billions of smart devices.

Public perception doesn't matter that much because the customers are car makers. What matters is their technology, which seems to be state-of-the-art and certainly better than what Tesla has.

Public perception is irrelevant because self driving cars right now are irrelevant.

It's very much a binary situation like Siri. Either the technology works and is 100% effective under all conditions or it doesn't. If it doesn't then people aren't going to look at it as a key purchasing differentiator because they won't really rely on it. Because of this I think we have at least a decade if not more before it matters who is winning the race or not.

What technology works 100%?

Is it though? What Google has is certainly better than the publicly available lane and crash assist Tesla has, but Tesla has already shown demos of true autonomous driving, in fog and noting pedestrians, etc. It likely just needs a lot of training but cars are already on the road with hardware.

Is Google ahead for a final product? Quite possibly, but they don't have a product and Tesla doesn't look far behind sortware wise, though it is hard to tell.

Krafcik mentions in his presentation that their cars are down to .2 disengages every 1000 miles (which would more aptly be described as 1 disengagement every 5000 miles), and their cars are actively seeking out challenging situations, it's not just easy driving. This is incredible. They are leagues ahead of the nearest competition.

Krafcik also mentions they are making the lions share of their progress now using their simulation engine, where they can model every possible variation of any bizarre encounter they have on real roads. In sim they accumulated a billion miles of test miles in 2016.

>> Can you imagine where they would be if they had used $10B of that to build a competitive electric car company?

That's not their "style". they like to focus on r&d. and at that , they seem to be doing lots of important work(and maybe showing the world a new model, well see).

I wonder though, is there any other breakthrough r&d project with enough comeptitive advantage they could spend those billions on, without hurting their brand(unlike something like robotics) ?

I expect there are several things. The interesting question for me is how people nominally running for profit businesses decided it was "better" to hold cash than to grow the business. This is acutely true at Apple which is in even worse shape than Google in terms of billions of dollars sitting around and not doing anything. The rumor of course is that they (Apple) are building a self driving car that they will announce at some point but programs that large are hard to keep completely quiet.

So the economist in me is really wondering what that capital is doing sitting around when its owners are getting trounced for loosing their leadership edge.

I notice that this news piece is headlined "Alphabet's Waymo" thus avoiding mention of Google. I wonder whether this is good or bad for Waymo. I assume they're intentionally distancing themselves from Google and this is what it looks like.

Having spun/graduated out of X (also now an Alphabet subsidiary), Waymo is now a subsidiary of Alphabet and so by technicality it's more accurate to refer to it as Alphabet's Waymo, rather than "Google's Self-Driving Car"

Its a new Google meta before shutting down products, disassociate them from main brand to avoid reinforcing the prevailing meme.

https://didgoogleshutdown.com/

It's good. From the article they mentioned that manufacturers didn't want to work with Google on self driving cars.

They didn't want to sit back and just let them monetize their customer's driving habits. Some manufacturers err on the side of customer privacy whilst others would prefer to own the revenue stream.

Waymo isn't the first to announce a low-cost LIDAR. Quantergy announced one last year.[1] They even demoed it. It never shipped. Continental, the big European auto parts company acquired ASC's excellent but expensive technology last year, and promised a low-cost version. Hasn't shipped yet.[2]

These things will get cheap as soon as they're being built in quantity 100,000, instead of quantity 100. Really cheap if they can be made with standard CMOS processes, which has been done experimentally. Most are GaInAs technology, which is expensive.

[1] http://quanergy.com/s3/ [2] http://www.continental-corporation.com/www/pressportal_com_e...

What happens when every car on the road has lidar and your sensor is bombarded by oncoming traffic?

In general this shouldn't be a problem, unless the receiver saturates due to a relatively wide time aperture. So long as the receiver remains linear and temporal/spatial/code filtering is operating properly, it shouldn't be a problem to have 1000 vehicles in range. Because of the truly absurd bandwidth of an optical system (100THz relative to GHz radio) it's possible to keep other systems out of band.

One advantage is that the average brightness will drop with a square-law from the other sources. This means that sources more than several hundred meters should have rapidly dropping effects on SNR. That doesn't mean that you couldn't do a particularly bad job of designing the receiver (intolerance to interferers) or a particular good job of designing a jammer (knowledgeable intentional interferer).

Thankfully the large physical size of the car means that the amount of sensor data is going to be at a maximum when you're on a busy highway and fairly minimal. Something that is constantly modelled today.

It's a very interesting question especially if self driving motorcycles take off which have the ability to move in highly unpredictable ways.

With flash LIDAR, the duty cycle is very low. A ranging cycle is about 1μs, while you might cycle at 60FPS. The chance of interference is only about 1/10000 for each ranging cycle. If you put a bit of random jitter in the flash timing, you can avoid accidental repeated interference. You'll get a bad frame once in a while, but if the frames on both sides of the bad one look similar, you're OK.

You can tell if someone is aiming a big light source at you; all the pixels show the same range, probably zero.

Those rotating machinery Velodyne things may not be as immune, but that technology isn't going to be high-volume.

Lots of Detroit based news coming from Waymo. I wonder how long it will be until Waymo has a larger base of operations in the area and makes a significant hiring push?

May already be happening. Anecdote: A real estate agent in Ann Arbor told me this week that most of her recent customers are coming in to work for Waymo.

