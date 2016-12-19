They mention that they have stuck in Chrysler's Pacifica minivan (but this from a previous partnership agreement) and there isn't anyone else participating. And Krafcik says again and again things like "potential", "some day", and "we can imagine". He mentions their LIDAR tech can tell which way a pedestrian is facing.
But since there are no prices, there are no products, there are no actual announcements, it seems to boil down to Google feeling the heat as the company that used to be associated with the notion of bring Self Driving cars to the market. I wonder if they have been doing consumer surveys on what people think about Self Driving cars and finding out that Google is rapidly dropping from the radar of most people.
They don't make cars, they can't get people to partner with them, and they haven't been successful at showing meaningful progress. Meanwhile in the bay area you can't drive down any freeway and not see some chortling Tesla owner talking to their friends while the car moves them along in rush hour traffic.
Additionally:
For me the interesting thing is that Tesla has spent perhaps 5B$ on developing a self driving Model S between 2011 and 2016. And in that same time period Google went from $45B of cash on hand to $83B by Q3 of 2016, so they picked up and literally sat on nearly $40B over the last 5 years. Guess what? Cash sitting in the bank doesn't invent things, it doesn't build things, it doesn't "change the world" and it doesn't make you a leader. Can you imagine where they would be if they had used $10B of that to build a competitive electric car company?
reply
The Chevy Bolt is finally shipping in volume. Deliveries started in late December. An autonomous version is scheduled for next year.[1] (It involves Cruise Automation technology, which is worrisome.) Tesla now has a competitor that is building electric cars in volume. The Chevrolet Division of General Motors is good at making large numbers of cars.
Michigan now has a self-driving car law. It's claimed to be the least restrictive, but it's very similar to California's. As with California, the manufacturer is totally responsible for anything that goes wrong while in automated mode. As usual, Uber is complaining about this.
[1] http://www.chevybolt.org/forum/4-2017-chevy-bolt-news/5625-a...
And then here in January we have this content free press release.
I'm a big fan of figuring out self driving cars. As the evolution of self driving cars unfolds, I become convinced that Google (or a subsidiary via Alphabet) is going to end up being much of a player in the space.
[1] https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2016-05-03/fiat-goog...
[2] http://www.usatoday.com/story/money/cars/2016/12/19/get-firs...
>But since there are no prices, there are no products, there are no actual announcements, it seems to boil down to Google feeling the heat as the company that used to be associated with the notion of bring Self Driving cars to the market. I wonder if they have been doing consumer surveys on what people think about Self Driving cars and finding out that Google is rapidly dropping from the radar of most people.
There is a product and it's currently outfitted to FCA Pacifica Hybrid minivans.
>They don't make cars, they can't get people to partner with them, and they haven't been successful at showing meaningful progress. Meanwhile in the bay area you can't drive down any freeway and not see some chortling Tesla owner talking to their friends while the car moves them along in rush hour traffic.
Waymo was never in the business of making cars. As for not getting anyone to partner with them what exactly would you call their partnership with FCA?
Because let me assure you that an affordable, reliable, accurate and mass-produced LiDAR would be a complete game changer in so many industries, not only automotive: Robotics/Drones, AR/VR, industrial, construction, surveillance, etc...
Give this technology a small enough package and price and it would go into literally billions of smart devices.
It's very much a binary situation like Siri. Either the technology works and is 100% effective under all conditions or it doesn't. If it doesn't then people aren't going to look at it as a key purchasing differentiator because they won't really rely on it. Because of this I think we have at least a decade if not more before it matters who is winning the race or not.
Is Google ahead for a final product? Quite possibly, but they don't have a product and Tesla doesn't look far behind sortware wise, though it is hard to tell.
Krafcik also mentions they are making the lions share of their progress now using their simulation engine, where they can model every possible variation of any bizarre encounter they have on real roads. In sim they accumulated a billion miles of test miles in 2016.
That's not their "style". they like to focus on r&d. and at that , they seem to be doing lots of important work(and maybe showing the world a new model, well see).
I wonder though, is there any other breakthrough r&d project with enough comeptitive advantage they could spend those billions on, without hurting their brand(unlike something like robotics) ?
So the economist in me is really wondering what that capital is doing sitting around when its owners are getting trounced for loosing their leadership edge.
https://didgoogleshutdown.com/
They didn't want to sit back and just let them monetize their customer's driving habits. Some manufacturers err on the side of customer privacy whilst others would prefer to own the revenue stream.
These things will get cheap as soon as they're being built in quantity 100,000, instead of quantity 100. Really cheap if they can be made with standard CMOS processes, which has been done experimentally. Most are GaInAs technology, which is expensive.
[1] http://quanergy.com/s3/
[2] http://www.continental-corporation.com/www/pressportal_com_e...
One advantage is that the average brightness will drop with a square-law from the other sources. This means that sources more than several hundred meters should have rapidly dropping effects on SNR. That doesn't mean that you couldn't do a particularly bad job of designing the receiver (intolerance to interferers) or a particular good job of designing a jammer (knowledgeable intentional interferer).
It's a very interesting question especially if self driving motorcycles take off which have the ability to move in highly unpredictable ways.
You can tell if someone is aiming a big light source at you; all the pixels show the same range, probably zero.
Those rotating machinery Velodyne things may not be as immune, but that technology isn't going to be high-volume.
They mention that they have stuck in Chrysler's Pacifica minivan (but this from a previous partnership agreement) and there isn't anyone else participating. And Krafcik says again and again things like "potential", "some day", and "we can imagine". He mentions their LIDAR tech can tell which way a pedestrian is facing.
But since there are no prices, there are no products, there are no actual announcements, it seems to boil down to Google feeling the heat as the company that used to be associated with the notion of bring Self Driving cars to the market. I wonder if they have been doing consumer surveys on what people think about Self Driving cars and finding out that Google is rapidly dropping from the radar of most people.
They don't make cars, they can't get people to partner with them, and they haven't been successful at showing meaningful progress. Meanwhile in the bay area you can't drive down any freeway and not see some chortling Tesla owner talking to their friends while the car moves them along in rush hour traffic.
Additionally:
For me the interesting thing is that Tesla has spent perhaps 5B$ on developing a self driving Model S between 2011 and 2016. And in that same time period Google went from $45B of cash on hand to $83B by Q3 of 2016, so they picked up and literally sat on nearly $40B over the last 5 years. Guess what? Cash sitting in the bank doesn't invent things, it doesn't build things, it doesn't "change the world" and it doesn't make you a leader. Can you imagine where they would be if they had used $10B of that to build a competitive electric car company?
reply