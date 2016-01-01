Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Sixty children referred to UK Government counter-terrorism programme every week (independent.co.uk)
14 points by DanBC 4 hours ago | hide | past | web | 5 comments | favorite





Posting this because the UK has some pretty unpleasant law at the moment, and it's not bizarre to suggest they might extend the snooper's charter stuff and the PREVENT agenda stuff to force service providers to report people watching certain materials.

About the OP: Some of these children are undoubtedly the victims of abusive parents. Here's a nice example (also because the decision was written so that it could be mostly understood by the children involved in the case) http://www.bailii.org/ew/cases/EWFC/HCJ/2016/9.html But still, it's disturbing that so many people are on the lists. So far less than 1,000 UK citizens have travelled out of the UK for terrorist purposes.

reply


They are already extending the snoopers charter. The Digital Economy bill is going through parliament at an amazing rate. It talks a lot about saving kids from porn, but actually introduces internet censorship into the UK!!! This government has no concept of human rights

reply


I'm glad there is something of this general shape, but the devil is in the details. It has the potential to be a tool of oppression and we should be constantly vigilant against that. However, Having some way to report concern about somebody being drawn into terrorist organisations is important to the goal of keeping people from getting their legs blown off.

I'd be interested to read a more detailed report about potential avenues for abuse and safeguards against that.

reply


"Where an ideology was identified and recorded, just over half, or around 54%, of referrals related to Islamist extremism. Nearly one in 10 referrals was linked to far-right extremism."

So <10% are "far right" what makes up the other nearly 40%?

reply


It sounds like they're incentivizing citizen informants. Nothing reminiscent of the DDR there.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: