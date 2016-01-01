About the OP: Some of these children are undoubtedly the victims of abusive parents. Here's a nice example (also because the decision was written so that it could be mostly understood by the children involved in the case) http://www.bailii.org/ew/cases/EWFC/HCJ/2016/9.html But still, it's disturbing that so many people are on the lists. So far less than 1,000 UK citizens have travelled out of the UK for terrorist purposes.
reply
I'd be interested to read a more detailed report about potential avenues for abuse and safeguards against that.
So <10% are "far right" what makes up the other nearly 40%?
About the OP: Some of these children are undoubtedly the victims of abusive parents. Here's a nice example (also because the decision was written so that it could be mostly understood by the children involved in the case) http://www.bailii.org/ew/cases/EWFC/HCJ/2016/9.html But still, it's disturbing that so many people are on the lists. So far less than 1,000 UK citizens have travelled out of the UK for terrorist purposes.
reply