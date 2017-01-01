Hacker News
TV industry paves way for 8K high-res video
cnet.com
4 points
by
leanthonyrn
4 hours ago
past
web
4 comments
Odenwaelder
3 hours ago
I'm perfectly happy with my 1080p TV. I can't tell the difference to a 4K TV while sitting on my couch. Why would anyone want an 8K TV?
goalieca
2 hours ago
Boils down to bigger TVs. A 50inch tv at 1080p doesn't look so bad. But project it onto something much bigger and things start to look pixelated. 8k sounds like a nice resolution for people who have projectors with 3m diagonals.
rasz_pl
50 minutes ago
it mostly looks pixelated because US uses mpeg2 and low bitrates.
cardiffspaceman
34 minutes ago
It's possible that most people don't realize they are using displays without calibrating them. I assume that a compression system's assumptions of what's visible depends on the proper conversion of DAC input values to voltages. If these assumptions don't hold then artifacts are more visible.
