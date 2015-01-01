- Poor optimisation. Browsers have done a lot to speed up HTML + CSS rendering via the GPU, and you can you use WebGL to make canvas fast. SVG seems to have been neglected in comparison.
- No layout management. HTML + CSS isn't perfect in this regard, but you still get blocks + inline text, floats, absolute positioning, tables and flexbox (and soon, grids). In SVG, you get absolute positioning, and that's it. If you want to do any kind of complex layout, you have to calculate everything yourself in script.
I'm not sure the major browser vendors really care too much about SVG. Compare the huge advances made in other areas of the web platform with the years-long, incredibly unambitious SVG 2 specification process.
It's a real shame as as this presentation shows, you can do some incredible stuff with SVG. But it could be so much more if there was just a bit more effort invested.
My work involves working with huge svg documents (up to 500k Dom nodes) with a relatively well defined structure so there are lots of bits of svg that I'm less familiar with. Because I'm fairly sensitive to performance issues I've seen the work that goes on there and you're right, it's second class compared to html but there's still development happening.
The layout management is definitely substandard. It's a bit of a kludge but you can use foreignobject to put HTML inside svg and do the layout there. On paper it doesn't look too bad [0] but YMMV and I haven't played with it myself.
All in all I'd like to see more activity in the svg space. It's a great tool and with a bit more awareness I think it could have a great future in the web development world.
[0] https://jsfiddle.net/leaverou/qwg3r/
So unless there is excellent support (can make animations, generates nice code,..) by Adobe products it wont catch on.
1: https://github.com/svg/svgo
https://helpx.adobe.com/illustrator/how-to/export-svg.html
However we have used Sketch's SVG export for things like icons, and I've found it to be pretty good. There's even an CLI export tool than you can integrate into your build process.
Hackers and Painters: http://paulgraham.com/hp.html
But then we got a requirement to overlay a line chart on the bars. And that meant layering a separate SVG on top, and doing a bunch of script work to make sure everything lined up correctly. E.g. detecting when the window resized, or when the content overflowed, etc.
It worked, but the resulting code is not at all fun to work with. The frustrating thing is the that the layout is trivial in pure HTML + CSS, and the graphics are trivial in pure SVG. But neither has the complete story, and so you end up having to jump through so many hoops, when it feels like it could be so much easier.
Think loading times are bad on script-heavy websites now? Wait until every web app uses its own mix of graphics, font and layout libraries, all compiled from C/C++ to WebAssembly and shipped in a 100MB blob. And rendered without any integration with accessibility technologies, and with basic things like copy and paste disabled to stop you "stealing" content. No thanks.
SVG 2 leaves the "painter model" behind (where z-order is determined by document order of the respective shape within its container) in favour of the z-index CSS property, so that you can address it in CSS (eg. `:selected { z-index: 1 }`). This makes it possible to describe things like interactive maps and DVD-like menus where when you click on a shape, the shape gets scaled or applied some other transform for highlighting.
However, I agree that SVG 2 leaves a bit to be desired (for example, level of detail properties). Also, animation of SVG in FF sucks compared to Chrome and Safari, or at least it used to 3 years ago. I wanted to teach my 12-year old how to make a simple browser game, but had to resort to hackish workarounds to make it run smoothly on top of using rAF etc., ruining my pedagogical ambitions.
CSS/SVG is used for websites.
It might be fine for showing technical flexibility, but they do not add to interaction; they are distracting, slow down responsiveness, and worse, are non-standard and unexpected. I hope this kind of stuff doesn't catch on.
I like to call this trend "Flanders Computing" -- where developers and designers increasingly create obnoxiously friendly websites and apps that treat you as if they're your diddly-doodly buddy-ol-pal.
A recent Windows 10 install told me "We're happy you're here!" Who exactly is "we" and why are they trying to be all buddy-buddy so soon? I assume the market research told them that this was the best start screen, but good grief is all the wiggly-wobbly buddy-ol-pal stuff so friggin annoying. It's like forced intimacy that can't be reciprocated, which feels weird.
The big problem when doing layouts for SVG outside of a browser is determining the bounding box for text. The best I can do is get a box from Pango and hope browsers render text close to the same way.
(Ps, I now know the murky details of exactly how Firefox, chrome and Inkscape calculate their bounding box and clientBoundingRect, which is sort of sad but just the life of a coder I guess)
Was particularly enamored with slide 41:
http://slides.com/sarasoueidan/building-better-interfaces-wi...
I think most of the animations on that slide are not-distracting, and intuitive UI elements (except the chat box on the right).
It would be amazing to be able to load an SVG icon as an image with a class, and then be able to use CSS to manipulate the image (change the colour etc) but know the image is cached by the browser.
<svg><use xlink:href='#svg-id'></use></svg>
If you click on the folder icon you can see it being changed by the css.
If you inline using JS, you can use standard styling / classes to modify the display. Since it happens via standard browser requests, you get normal caching behaviour. One bad thing though is that you have to wait for the JS to execute, so there may be some blinking.
I bet you could do some kludgey stuff to get it to load. An idea that springs to mind is to include your svg as an image in the page (but hidden, like a sprite map) and then use the 'use' tag referencing ids in the hidden image wherever you wanted to place the sprites.
Either way, you currently have to work around a (seemingly arbitrary) restriction with browsers not allowing CSS on svg images.
