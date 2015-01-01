Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Building Better Interfaces with SVG (slides.com)
Having spent the last 3 years building complex visualisations with SVG, the biggest drawbacks I found are:

- Poor optimisation. Browsers have done a lot to speed up HTML + CSS rendering via the GPU, and you can you use WebGL to make canvas fast. SVG seems to have been neglected in comparison.

- No layout management. HTML + CSS isn't perfect in this regard, but you still get blocks + inline text, floats, absolute positioning, tables and flexbox (and soon, grids). In SVG, you get absolute positioning, and that's it. If you want to do any kind of complex layout, you have to calculate everything yourself in script.

I'm not sure the major browser vendors really care too much about SVG. Compare the huge advances made in other areas of the web platform with the years-long, incredibly unambitious SVG 2 specification process.

It's a real shame as as this presentation shows, you can do some incredible stuff with SVG. But it could be so much more if there was just a bit more effort invested.

I've also spent the last 3 years doing a lot of svg work. The experience is really enjoyable for me, as a coder it's great to know what's going on and make things work using maths.

My work involves working with huge svg documents (up to 500k Dom nodes) with a relatively well defined structure so there are lots of bits of svg that I'm less familiar with. Because I'm fairly sensitive to performance issues I've seen the work that goes on there and you're right, it's second class compared to html but there's still development happening.

The layout management is definitely substandard. It's a bit of a kludge but you can use foreignobject to put HTML inside svg and do the layout there. On paper it doesn't look too bad [0] but YMMV and I haven't played with it myself.

All in all I'd like to see more activity in the svg space. It's a great tool and with a bit more awareness I think it could have a great future in the web development world.

[0] https://jsfiddle.net/leaverou/qwg3r/

Also what about editors? In my experience writing graphics this way (via XML files) scares off 95% of the artists. Programmers can do it, but they make crap art. A designer who is good/interested enough in doing these is very rare.

So unless there is excellent support (can make animations, generates nice code,..) by Adobe products it wont catch on.

Most vector tools export to SVG, and you can use SVGO[1] to clean it up and optimize it.

1: https://github.com/svg/svgo

Use https://inkscape.org/

Adobe Illustrator exports to SVG.

https://helpx.adobe.com/illustrator/how-to/export-svg.html

And how good is it? Does anyone knows examples/has done some serious work in it?

I routinely use Illustrator for fairly complex SVGs that are subsequently included in web pages, and the code is pretty serviceable. SVGO will clean it up a lot, but usually to the point of make it much hard to hand-tune.

For what it's worth the SVGs exported by Sketch are workable. I usually go in by hand and clean up the exports, but it's nowhere near as bad as old dreamweaver html exports.

https://github.com/artursapek/mondrian

It's less of an issue for visualisations, as if a designer creates a mock-up, it's only used as a guide for implementation by a programmer, rather than an actual asset.

However we have used Sketch's SVG export for things like icons, and I've found it to be pretty good. There's even an CLI export tool than you can integrate into your build process.

I think artists and prgrammers ahve more in common than you think, so does pg . . . he even wrote a book about it—

Hackers and Painters: http://paulgraham.com/hp.html

I often use other elements for layout and set their background image to an SVG. Benefit of both worlds there. Does that help with any use case?

We've experimented with this, and it can help, but it's not a silver bullet. For example, we had a stacked bar chart where we used a horizontal flexbox for the core of the chart. Each entry in the flexbox was a separate SVG. This let use do nice things like set a minimum size for each bar and have the chart overflow and scroll if there wasn't enough space to draw all the bars.

But then we got a requirement to overlay a line chart on the bars. And that meant layering a separate SVG on top, and doing a bunch of script work to make sure everything lined up correctly. E.g. detecting when the window resized, or when the content overflowed, etc.

It worked, but the resulting code is not at all fun to work with. The frustrating thing is the that the layout is trivial in pure HTML + CSS, and the graphics are trivial in pure SVG. But neither has the complete story, and so you end up having to jump through so many hoops, when it feels like it could be so much easier.

Let's do something about it. I'm done with HTML+CSS.

Is it worth investing that effort, though? WebAssembly has entered its public alpha on multiple browsers and is coming a long way. It'll make WebGL easier to use and will probably give rise to other graphical UI APIs that run directly in the browser. Does SVG still have a place in a WebAssembly world?

I don't know, but I really, really don't hope we get to the point where every web application ships a bespoke, WebAssembly rendering engine and treats the browser as WebGL dumb terminal. That sounds like a complete dystopia.

Think loading times are bad on script-heavy websites now? Wait until every web app uses its own mix of graphics, font and layout libraries, all compiled from C/C++ to WebAssembly and shipped in a 100MB blob. And rendered without any integration with accessibility technologies, and with basic things like copy and paste disabled to stop you "stealing" content. No thanks.

That's probably going to happen anyway. Just sayin'.

Neither WebAss, nor WebGL (nor the canvas API for that matter) is a vector graphics format. When using WebGL, you still need a way to integrate complex prepared graphic content. You could implement an SVG renderer in WebGL + JavaScript I guess, but that's certainly not easier than just using SVG content straight away.

SVG 2 leaves the "painter model" behind (where z-order is determined by document order of the respective shape within its container) in favour of the z-index CSS property, so that you can address it in CSS (eg. `:selected { z-index: 1 }`). This makes it possible to describe things like interactive maps and DVD-like menus where when you click on a shape, the shape gets scaled or applied some other transform for highlighting.

However, I agree that SVG 2 leaves a bit to be desired (for example, level of detail properties). Also, animation of SVG in FF sucks compared to Chrome and Safari, or at least it used to 3 years ago. I wanted to teach my 12-year old how to make a simple browser game, but had to resort to hackish workarounds to make it run smoothly on top of using rAF etc., ruining my pedagogical ambitions.

That's a great point. I bet WebAssembly will result in an altogether next generation of technology given what we want to achieve today, not what we wanted to achieve in the early 1990s. But I have a feeling svg will have a big roll to play, and not only as inspiration either.

I dont think that many websites will be made in webassembly. Its more made for full webapps and games.

CSS/SVG is used for websites.

I have no horse in the SVG vs. CSS race, but: Web designers, please, do not think that all the super-annoying gimmicky animations (rippling text inputs, wiggly text, excessively stretch-and-squashing motion) are a positive for user experience.

It might be fine for showing technical flexibility, but they do not add to interaction; they are distracting, slow down responsiveness, and worse, are non-standard and unexpected. I hope this kind of stuff doesn't catch on.

all the super-annoying gimmicky animations (rippling text inputs, wiggly text, excessively stretch-and-squashing motion)

I like to call this trend "Flanders Computing" -- where developers and designers increasingly create obnoxiously friendly websites and apps that treat you as if they're your diddly-doodly buddy-ol-pal.

A recent Windows 10 install told me "We're happy you're here!" Who exactly is "we" and why are they trying to be all buddy-buddy so soon? I assume the market research told them that this was the best start screen, but good grief is all the wiggly-wobbly buddy-ol-pal stuff so friggin annoying. It's like forced intimacy that can't be reciprocated, which feels weird.

AKA Genuine People Personalities as predicted in Hitchhiker's Guide.

Here is the actual talk: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lMFfTRiipOQ

For anyone who is a web hacker rather than a designer, I highly suggest trying out SVG here and there in your web projects. SVG is a fantastic bridge for anyone who wants to put some graphics (dynamic or otherwise) in place, is used to just having copy as content, and/or is a bit afraid of opening PS/Gimp.

I'll second that. I converted a script that rendered images with Tk's canvas over to Cairo. Cairo's SVG output converts text to curves which makes embedded hyperlinks impractical. I added direct conversion to SVG and got nice results in short order.

The big problem when doing layouts for SVG outside of a browser is determining the bounding box for text. The best I can do is get a box from Pango and hope browsers render text close to the same way.

Ah ha haaaa...I've spent a lot of time on this this week. I currently render the text inside phantom (headless chrome) so I can correct the positions. Do you have an example of using pango?

(Ps, I now know the murky details of exactly how Firefox, chrome and Inkscape calculate their bounding box and clientBoundingRect, which is sort of sad but just the life of a coder I guess)

This slide deck blew me away -- thanks for posting. I didn't even know these kinds of things were possible with SVG.

Was particularly enamored with slide 41: http://slides.com/sarasoueidan/building-better-interfaces-wi...

I think most of the animations on that slide are not-distracting, and intuitive UI elements (except the chat box on the right).

there is also https://github.com/parametric-svg that could be helpful for more delcarative layout that doesnt need a bunch of hand-coded JS

I think my biggest issue was(/is? ..and please reply if anyone knows a decent way around this) using an SVG icon is great - scalable, small, etc., but if you want full control over it in the CSS (for fills, outlines, hovers) you have to inline the SVG. If you're using it as part of the navigation or whatever, you have to load it over and over on every page.

It would be amazing to be able to load an SVG icon as an image with a class, and then be able to use CSS to manipulate the image (change the colour etc) but know the image is cached by the browser.

One way to do it is to have an external file with all your svg data that you append to the dom afterwards. Wherever you want to use a svg, just reference the appended svgs:

    <svg><use xlink:href='#svg-id'></use></svg>
Here's a quick example I threw together: http://syd.jjcm.org/svgCacheTest

If you click on the folder icon you can see it being changed by the css.

Thanks for posting this - I had been running into the same issues above.

You may be interested in this then: https://gist.github.com/Bloggerschmidt/61beeca2cce94a70c9df

If you inline using JS, you can use standard styling / classes to modify the display. Since it happens via standard browser requests, you get normal caching behaviour. One bad thing though is that you have to wait for the JS to execute, so there may be some blinking.

I guess you could probably turn the svg into a font and style it with css.

I bet you could do some kludgey stuff to get it to load. An idea that springs to mind is to include your svg as an image in the page (but hidden, like a sprite map) and then use the 'use' tag referencing ids in the hidden image wherever you wanted to place the sprites.

Either way, you currently have to work around a (seemingly arbitrary) restriction with browsers not allowing CSS on svg images.

Does SVG still murder battery life on mobile phones?

From 2015. Still awesome.

