A simple HTML framework (custommarkup.ml)
2 points by talonbragg 198 days ago



Those elements will make your HTML invalid, it's not how a framework should work, sacrificing validity for functionality.

It would better work as a CSS framework with individual classes. Or, you can use the new Web Components API or just make a React component library.

The website needs some work. The colors on the website hurt my eyes, and things aren't aligned correctly.

This will perform differently on almost every browser, can you let us know what browsers are supported on the page?


Thanks for the notice, will work on that. My dad always said that negative feedback was the best because you can learn from it :)


I never knew you could style custom elements like <awesome> with CSS.

I wonder however about the compatibility with different browsers. Could potentially break some sites on older browsers / those on legacy machines / those still surfing the web on dusty old Windows 2000 machines.


Yeah, this is mainly just to help developers not have to use a lot of css on their site, basically making it easier for them.




