It would better work as a CSS framework with individual classes. Or, you can use the new Web Components API or just make a React component library.
The website needs some work. The colors on the website hurt my eyes, and things aren't aligned correctly.
This will perform differently on almost every browser, can you let us know what browsers are supported on the page?
I wonder however about the compatibility with different browsers. Could potentially break some sites on older browsers / those on legacy machines / those still surfing the web on dusty old Windows 2000 machines.
It would better work as a CSS framework with individual classes. Or, you can use the new Web Components API or just make a React component library.
The website needs some work. The colors on the website hurt my eyes, and things aren't aligned correctly.
This will perform differently on almost every browser, can you let us know what browsers are supported on the page?