Ask HN: What are some non-essential things/habits?

Recently, I've been trying to simplify my life and realized that a lot of things we take for granted and consider essential possibly aren't. - Eating carbs: The ketogenic diet showed me that carbs aren't essential and can even be harmful. - Eating plants: The "zero carb" community showed me that plants aren't necessary for health, and that a person can thrive on just water and beef. - Traveling with big luggages: The "one bag" community showed me that you can travel the world with just a carry-on or small backpack. - Cutlery: You can eat almost anything with your hands, and there are even benefits to it. - 8 hours of sleep: The polyphasic sleep schedule showed me that it's possible to sleep as little as 2 hours a day and have just as much energy. - Cooking: Soylent showed me that cooking or eating out isn't necessary. - Eating multiple meals a day: Intermittent fasting showed me that you can eat just one meal a day without feeling hungry or lacking energy. - Lots of clothes: You can wear the same thing every day, or make multiple outfits with very few clothes (capsule wardrobe). You can wear merino wool items multiple days in a row. You can wash synthetic underwear daily in the shower. - Shaving cream: You can shave comfortably with just soap and water. - Paper tissues: A handkerchief is just as good. - A bed: I've learned that sleeping on the floor can be comfortable and even beneficial. - A big house: The "tiny house" movement showed me that it's possible to live comfortably in a 100 square feet house. I could go on, but you get the idea. I will try to post a more exhaustive list in the comments later. Now, before you dismiss this exercise as being ridiculous or harmful, please keep in mind that my goal is not to prescribe a lifestyle but to make people think. I know that some claims (including the ones above) will be controversial, unproven, or even false. I encourage people to still share them, if only for the value of the debunking that will surely follow.