Ask HN: What are some non-essential things/habits?

|Recently, I've been trying to simplify my life and realized that a lot of things we take for granted and consider essential possibly aren't.
- Eating carbs: The ketogenic diet showed me that carbs aren't essential and can even be harmful.
- Eating plants: The "zero carb" community showed me that plants aren't necessary for health, and that a person can thrive on just water and beef.
- Traveling with big luggages: The "one bag" community showed me that you can travel the world with just a carry-on or small backpack.
- Cutlery: You can eat almost anything with your hands, and there are even benefits to it.
- 8 hours of sleep: The polyphasic sleep schedule showed me that it's possible to sleep as little as 2 hours a day and have just as much energy.
- Cooking: Soylent showed me that cooking or eating out isn't necessary.
- Eating multiple meals a day: Intermittent fasting showed me that you can eat just one meal a day without feeling hungry or lacking energy.
- Lots of clothes: You can wear the same thing every day, or make multiple outfits with very few clothes (capsule wardrobe). You can wear merino wool items multiple days in a row. You can wash synthetic underwear daily in the shower.
- Shaving cream: You can shave comfortably with just soap and water.
- Paper tissues: A handkerchief is just as good.
- A bed: I've learned that sleeping on the floor can be comfortable and even beneficial.
- A big house: The "tiny house" movement showed me that it's possible to live comfortably in a 100 square feet house.
I could go on, but you get the idea. I will try to post a more exhaustive list in the comments later.
Now, before you dismiss this exercise as being ridiculous or harmful, please keep in mind that my goal is not to prescribe a lifestyle but to make people think.
I know that some claims (including the ones above) will be controversial, unproven, or even false. I encourage people to still share them, if only for the value of the debunking that will surely follow.
Barber/Salons - Since the last year, with the help of a trimmer, 3 sizes of scissors and a mirror, I have learned to cut and trim my own hair and beard. There is a pretty steep learning curve to begin with, with some embarrassing results, but once I was past that, it became ridiculously easy.
Toothpaste - Brush twice a day, sure. But, you don't need as much toothpaste as advertising tries to convince you. Again, over the last year, I've reduce the amount of toothpaste I use to 1/8th of what it used to be and I haven't noticed a decline in dental quality or my breath.
There are many more that come to mind - reading the newspaper (it's an archaic habit and only adds further cognitive load in a world where we are saturated with news), hot water for baths, a cot to sleep on, online shopping.
