Along with all the usual and boring arguments you'd expect to see about homelessness (and which are already playing out here now too), there are a handful of comments from people who live or work in the area. They're saying that it's not a popular area for homeless to congregate anyway and that this action is more likely motivated by the National College Championship event in Tampa rather than out of any concern for food safety, littering, or homeless issues.
And what a better world it would be if everyone had to actually get to know a few homeless people before they could make any proclamations about homeless policies.
In previous times this has happened in florida, (http://www.cbsnews.com/news/90-year-old-man-2-pastors-charge...) the people arrested were wearing clerical collars, as is also right and proper.
> You may well ask: "Why direct action? Why sit ins, marches and so forth? Isn't negotiation a better path?" You are quite right in calling for negotiation. Indeed, this is the very purpose of direct action. Nonviolent direct action seeks to create such a crisis and foster such a tension that a community which has constantly refused to negotiate is forced to confront the issue. It seeks so to dramatize the issue that it can no longer be ignored. My citing the creation of tension as part of the work of the nonviolent resister may sound rather shocking. But I must confess that I am not afraid of the word "tension." I have earnestly opposed violent tension, but there is a type of constructive, nonviolent tension which is necessary for growth. Just as Socrates felt that it was necessary to create a tension in the mind so that individuals could rise from the bondage of myths and half truths to the unfettered realm of creative analysis and objective appraisal, so must we see the need for nonviolent gadflies to create the kind of tension in society that will help men rise from the dark depths of prejudice and racism to the majestic heights of understanding and brotherhood. The purpose of our direct action program is to create a situation so crisis packed that it will inevitably open the door to negotiation.
"I am going to keep making you embarrass yourself in public until you finally come around".
Debt isn't a problem in itself, but I don't feel like there's enough support for people who find themselves in rough financial situations. Dealing with money and debt isn't that hard, but you need to understand it and I think there's loads of people that don't.
Yes, if I was having a bad day, being asked for some change for food could be a nuisance (in particular the twelfth time the question was asked while you were already running late for an appointment!) - but overall, when living in a city, the people who on occasion made me feel unsafe didn't appear to be homeless.
Just out of curiosity - if being homeless is sufficient grounds for not being allowed to frequent public spaces, where do you suggest people so affected gather? After all, by definition, they haven't got access to private spaces, no? (Yes, this is a somewhat snarky question, I'll admit.)
Been homeless for a short time myself and was connected with the "scene" before and after that, homeless people are a quite peaceful crowd and often show more kindness towards other people and animals than "ordinary" people.
I hope you are able to see the distinction I am trying to point out. In no sense do I advocate evading or defying the law, as would the rabid segregationist. That would lead to anarchy. One who breaks an unjust law must do so openly, lovingly, and with a willingness to accept the penalty. I submit that an individual who breaks a law that conscience tells him is unjust, and who willingly accepts the penalty of imprisonment in order to arouse the conscience of the community over its injustice, is in reality expressing the highest respect for law.
The park belongs to the community, and these people are choosing to feed homeless people using private funds in this park. The government should have the sense to use discretion when their is a technical violation of the law and consider whether the spirit of the law is being broken. Politicians and public servants are supposed to be a proxy for the will of the people, not dictators who decide what is proper behavior for themselves.