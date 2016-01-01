Also, Zcash had an initial trusted setup ceremony after which the 6 participants supposedly all deleted their private keys. You DO have to trust none of those have colluded to someday, for example, start creating zcash coins for their own good without anyone knowing. All the info here: https://petertodd.org/2016/cypherpunk-desert-bus-zcash-trust...
reply
You don't need an exchange to use z-addresses, just receive into a one-use t, and then make it disappear into your main z-address yourself.
Finally, you have to trust that AT LEAST ONE won't collude, because you need all pieces to fake Zcash, which is very different.
Enough with this FUD. It's innovative tech, I expected HN to appreciate it more than the usual cryptocurrency circles.
All the developers of Zcash were in the audience and then there is some associated guy giving a intro.
I thought it was a bit pointless.
ZCash, at least for the first 3 builds, did not have their primary feature (fully anonymous transactions) working. I don't believe thats fixed yet (is it?). How they missed their primary feature being broken before releasing, I have no idea.
Please stop spreading FUD about zcash.
If you don't like that, there is already the Zclassic fork wihout the founders fee.
"At first, 50 ZEC will be created every ten minutes. 80% of the newly created ZEC will go to the miners, and 20% ZEC to the founders.
Every four years, the rate of ZEC being created will halve (again, just like in Bitcoin). After the first four years the ZEC created per ten minutes will drop to 25ⓩ, but after the first four years, 100% of it goes to the miners."
https://z.cash/blog/funding.html
https://z.cash/blog/founders-reward-transfers.html
Also, Zcash had an initial trusted setup ceremony after which the 6 participants supposedly all deleted their private keys. You DO have to trust none of those have colluded to someday, for example, start creating zcash coins for their own good without anyone knowing. All the info here: https://petertodd.org/2016/cypherpunk-desert-bus-zcash-trust...
reply