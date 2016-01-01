Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Zcash Anonymous Cryptocurrency [video] (ccc.de)
I've said it before: Zcash has nothing Monero isn't already offering. And like other said, right now, I still have seen a mining pool or an exchange that can handle anonymous transactions. An example: http://zcash.flypool.org/

Also, Zcash had an initial trusted setup ceremony after which the 6 participants supposedly all deleted their private keys. You DO have to trust none of those have colluded to someday, for example, start creating zcash coins for their own good without anyone knowing. All the info here: https://petertodd.org/2016/cypherpunk-desert-bus-zcash-trust...

And as others said before, Monero does some sketchy weak mixing of something like a 100 tx, which is really not enough for long term anonymity (think what happens when the other 99 outputs are spent).

You don't need an exchange to use z-addresses, just receive into a one-use t, and then make it disappear into your main z-address yourself.

Finally, you have to trust that AT LEAST ONE won't collude, because you need all pieces to fake Zcash, which is very different.

Enough with this FUD. It's innovative tech, I expected HN to appreciate it more than the usual cryptocurrency circles.

Not the best talk by far. Its just a real simple intro.

All the developers of Zcash were in the audience and then there is some associated guy giving a intro.

I thought it was a bit pointless.

The title of this talk is 'zero knowledge succinct non-interactive arguments of knowledge for laypeople', yet the speaker (at 1:40 in the talk), says he won't be able to explain how they work.

ZCash, at least for the first 3 builds, did not have their primary feature (fully anonymous transactions) working. I don't believe thats fixed yet (is it?). How they missed their primary feature being broken before releasing, I have no idea.

Wasn't the issue just that they couldn't mine into anonymous addresses?

The issue prevented all transactions which had all z-address inputs and outputs (that is, fully anon txes) and no t-address inputs or outputs (public addresses) from being mined.

I am sure, you're mistaken. I just created and executed a tx with only z-addresses with zcashd version 1.0.1. It was mined and can be found on the block exlorer.

Please stop spreading FUD about zcash.

What is your source for this claim? I did these kind of transactions during the beta.

Can't take zcash seriously. The entire currency is programmed to give 10% of all zcash to the developers.

So? All crypto currency have some system to pay the developers, most do pre-mining. They use a different model.

I think that's a fair share given the amount of work that's gone into it.

First time I've heard of this practice, it's a very very large percent of the pie. Makes me wonder why they don't just mine?

The alternative is premining. The went for this model because it it more transparent.

Although I think it is obvious. I mention it anyway. The founders fee that goes to the developers is meant to fund the development for the next four years.

If you don't like that, there is already the Zclassic fork wihout the founders fee.

Isn't it 20?

Is that 10% in perpetuity?

20% of coins mined in first 4 years, 0% thereafter:

"At first, 50 ZEC will be created every ten minutes. 80% of the newly created ZEC will go to the miners, and 20% ZEC to the founders.

Every four years, the rate of ZEC being created will halve (again, just like in Bitcoin). After the first four years the ZEC created per ten minutes will drop to 25ⓩ, but after the first four years, 100% of it goes to the miners."

https://z.cash/blog/funding.html

No; it's 20% of the first half, the distribution of the first four years...

