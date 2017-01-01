Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Cutycapt, a command line tool that renders websites via WebKit (sourceforge.net)
18 points by dedalus 6 hours ago





I feel projects like this should say e.g. "…via QtWebKit", since "WebKit" is more of a family of web engines. It's even more important in the case of QtWebKit since it's not being updated.

Looks interesting, but out of curiosity, what benefit does this offer over wkhtmltopdf (http://wkhtmltopdf.org/), which does pretty much the same thing?

It generates screenshots with smaller file size and has an option to add delay before taking screenshots. I used it for a side project[1], but it would randomly die with segfault.

[1] http://screenshotapp.net

Does not seem to be updated. Uses an old QT build to do its thing. Better options in the market now including Phantom and Nightmare

Interesting how it can be dated based on the examples. Digg, CSS Zen Garden, and Silverlight.

Or the fact that it's hosted on SourceForge in 2017

