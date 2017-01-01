Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Cutycapt, a command line tool that renders websites via WebKit
(
sourceforge.net
)
18 points
by
dedalus
6 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
6 comments
|
favorite
abrowne
8 minutes ago
I feel projects like this should say e.g. "…via QtWebKit", since "WebKit" is more of a family of web engines. It's even more important in the case of QtWebKit since it's not being updated.
reply
rwbcxrz
3 hours ago
Looks interesting, but out of curiosity, what benefit does this offer over wkhtmltopdf (
http://wkhtmltopdf.org/
), which does pretty much the same thing?
reply
thekonqueror
10 minutes ago
It generates screenshots with smaller file size and has an option to add delay before taking screenshots. I used it for a side project[1], but it would randomly die with segfault.
[1]
http://screenshotapp.net
reply
devoply
3 hours ago
Does not seem to be updated. Uses an old QT build to do its thing. Better options in the market now including Phantom and Nightmare
reply
rmccue
47 minutes ago
Interesting how it can be dated based on the examples. Digg, CSS Zen Garden, and Silverlight.
reply
wyqydsyq
35 minutes ago
Or the fact that it's hosted on SourceForge in 2017
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply