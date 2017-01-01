Hacker News
GCC code generation for C++ Weekly Ep 43 example
(
kristerw.blogspot.com
)
27 points
by
matt_d
1 hour ago
harpocrates
0 minutes ago
Is there no way to indicate to GCC when you want something fully evaluated at compile-time? Maybe some pragmas? 98% of the time I probably don't care whether GCC does a good job optimizing this properly, but for the times I do care: what should I do?
