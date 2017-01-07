Pismire was the shaman, a kind of odd-job priest.
Most tribes had one, although Pismire was different. For one thing, he washed all the bits that showed
at least once every month. This was unusual. Other shamen tended to encourage dirt, taking the view that
the grubbier, the more magical.
And he didn't wear lots of feathers and bones, and he didn't talk like the other shamen in neighbouring
tribes.
Other shamen ate the yellow-spotted mushrooms that were found deep in the hair thickets and said
things like: "Hiiiiya/iya/iheya! Heyaheyayahyah! Hngh! Hngh!" which certainly sounded magical.
Pismire said things like, "Correct observation followed by meticulous deduction and the precise
visualization of goals is vital to the success of any enterprise. Have you noticed the way the wild tromps
always move around two days ahead of the sorath herds? Incidentally, don't eat the yellow-spotted
mushrooms."
I used to work out pretty heavily for years. Putting on real muscle in the gym is hard work and strength and muscle takes years to build up. There was always people that wanted the easy way or "an edge" there. In the professional world, where you would think people are smarter, you see the same mentality. Most of the people that used steroids on the gym ended up destroying the chemical make up of their bodies. They never produced the same amount of testosterone on their own anymore, there were all kinds of other side effects. Some had such terrible chemical imbalances they were never the same person anymore. I don't think this sort of thing is any different, these people are lying to themselves if they believe these things won't have any lasting effects.
The kind of career you build all natural will last, just like the real muscle would in the gym. The muscle out on with roids would disappear soon after the roids are gone plus the side effects. The same will happen here believe me. Anyway, just my two cents.
Unless there are some mystery side effects I'm not aware of, I'm not sure how your analogy makes any sense.
That would be the mystery side effect you aren't aware of.
[1] https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3537171/
Smoking + fresh air is a double negative in a way. It reduces your blood's ability to carry oxygen so you're technically hypo-oxiginated.
If this is a trend then I feel it is tragic indeed, especially if spawned in California.
For what it's worth, microdosing was popularized in the last few years by James Fadiman... Whose research in the 60s, which originally helped to popularize psychedelics, was on using them to improve work performance.
Obviously this isn't what R. Gordon Wasson was using mushrooms for in the 50s or whatever, but the idea of using psychedelics for work purposes has been around for a while. I think the main thing that's changed is that, with the death of modernism, we've become more cynical about the ability of ideas and technology to improve the human condition.
Hey, as if willingly working 60 hours a week for no more pay wasn't bad enough. When are we gonna stop being suckers?
Isn't that the same motivations?
Which is the situation that many athletes find themselves in.
Makes more sense to work hard if more (or most) of your labour is going to end up in your own pocket.
Really? How so? What health risks come with microdosing LSD?
Are they comparable to the health risks of Adderall? Or nicotine? Or even caffeine?
>Of the 20 drugs ranked harm to individual and societal harm by David Nutt, LSD was third to last, approximately 10 times less harmful than alcohol. The most significant adverse effect was impairment of mental functioning while intoxicated.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lysergic_acid_diethylamide#Adv...
"Review studies suggest that LSD likely plays a role in precipitating the onset of acute psychosis in previously healthy individuals with an increased likelihood in individuals who have a family history of schizophrenia."
Like, being mentally fine, then taking LSD and having that precipitate acute psychosis seems like a rather terrible downside tail risk, even if it's statistically very rare.
Microdosing is supposedly safer but data is still extremely scarce.
[0] http://www.economist.com/blogs/dailychart/2010/11/drugs_caus...
But to be fair, I think that the self-assessment of increased productivity is a secondary explanation to why workers like their caffeine, nicotine, the various other popular stimulants, and now the panoply that is the archipelago of nootropics communities (oh yeah, and more research chems than you can shake a stick at).
Presumably you'd be compensated for it, although that presumption rarely works out in the real world.
And if I would need to take drugs to be good at my job, I'd just quit my job. Even the long-term effects of the most popular drugs are largely unkown (e.g. there's a lot of debate about the neurotoxicity of MDMA). Let alone all the lesser known drugs. These people who try to get 'more out of their brain' might just as well be totally ruining them.
10µg and 100µg are very different. You don't trip from 10µg as you would from 100µg.
You may feel a little bit more energetic, a little bit happier, conversations flow better etc... But it's all very subtle.
From the article:
> In fact, a common problem for new experimenters, according to Fadiman, is that people are used to feeling the effects of drugs, and a micro-dose of LSD can sometimes be less perceptible than a cup of coffee.
Maybe he should have just tried getting a good night's sleep?
What will be interesting to see is real data to come out concerning the benefits.
Cocain and methamphetamine use in the gastro industry is VERY common.
Its also worth reading Hamiton Morris' position on micro-dosing[0]
[0] https://twitter.com/HamiltonMorris/status/809124813256228865
So, 2 serious questions.
1) How do I get my hands on this micro-dose thingy in San Francisco
2) Is it illegal, i.e. could I get arrested if found in possession of it?
Thanks!
the 'micro dose' is just a small dose of LSD, it is an illegal substance, so yes you could be arrested if found in possession of it.
have you tried just getting a prescription for Adderall?
It really is a thing that is only responsible to do under a doctor's supervision. But speaking as someone who has done a lot of both, both with and without supervision, they've made a tremendous difference.
Having adderall is like turning on "responsible, task-completing adult" mode, and music becomes wonderful to listen to again, and my memory becomes sharper, and generally speaking it makes it fun to start my day. And yeah, cleaning and doing the dishes etc. becomes a complete non-issue
Unfortunately, sometimes it also means being tooo exciting to do "relax efficiently"- think playing a video game for hours on end, or reading textbooks front-to-back from dusk till dawn.
More or less, the same thing can be said for Ritalin. I've also experimented with 4F-MPH and 3-FPM, legally gray research chemicals that are similar to a more potent Ritalin and a more mild amphetamine, respectively.
Oh god please yes! But, is it more of an energy boost? Does it change motivation (if that's the word to describe what I'm suffering)?
I'm not able to work through a doctor as I will be applying for life insurance soon, after being turned down once I don't want to take chances.
Doing it without supervision, where would one get supplies?
And dark net markets are a very accessible source. If you choose to do so, try to make sure that they're not going to scam you- find out the supplier's reputation before purchase.
Thanks for the information by the way.
Have y'all considered that so many toothless vagrant crystal meth cooks found their origin in a childhood plied with ritalin, because their parents wanted them to get straight A's, and that their "hyperactivity" was really an expression of legitimate boredom, stewing in a cesspool of tepid, understimulating public school curriculum.
Programming is boring, solitary work. On drugs though, our imagination conflates all the special things we're doing.
I bet there's a feeling of laziness that creeps in, and feelings of unproductiveness without the amphetamine cocktail. I wonder if we'll research how crystal meth is made in the home if the supply runs low.
Welcome to addiction.
As for getting some, if you don't already have connections then the easiest way is probably via an online "darknet" marketplace.
Whether or not the charges will stick is another matter, if it really is a tiny amount, far less than would be used to get a person high.
