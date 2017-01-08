Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
PhantomJS 2.5.0 release
(
bitbucket.org
)
2 points
by
wildpeaks
on Jan 8, 2017
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
1 comment
wildpeaks
on Jan 8, 2017
The announcement about the updated engine (including ES2015 support and native Promises):
https://groups.google.com/forum/#!topic/phantomjs/AefOuwkgBh...
Applications are open for YC Summer 2018
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
Legal
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: