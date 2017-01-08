Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
PhantomJS 2.5.0 release (bitbucket.org)
2 points by wildpeaks on Jan 8, 2017 | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment



The announcement about the updated engine (including ES2015 support and native Promises): https://groups.google.com/forum/#!topic/phantomjs/AefOuwkgBh...




Applications are open for YC Summer 2018

Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | Legal | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: