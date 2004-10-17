A lot of people don't trust "experts" anymore. The article touches on that, in relation to climate change denial, etc. But I think there is also something more specific there regarding science. Universities and colleges have become very liberal, with hardly any conservatives left. The public is aware of this, and constantly sees on the news the actions of progressives on campus (demonstrations, censorship, etc.), while conservatives are in the closet there. The downside to this liberal success is that the public image of "scientist" is now tied to "liberal". When half the population does not trust liberals, they won't trust scientists.
If scientists were as politically balanced as the general public, the general public might trust them more. We might also have more conservative scientists say "climate change isn't a partisan issue, I'm a conservative like you." With the liberal dominance of academia, we've lost those things.
Personally, I am fairly convinced that academia and science being "liberal" is, I think, much more a characteristic of the underlying philosophies involved than some externally-imposed groupthink. "Conservatism", at least the modern variant, and "exploring and expanding knowledge for a greater good, while entertaining ideas that you don't necessarily agree with" are literally antithetical. I thought of myself as a conservative before I went to college and realized that, hey, American conservatism is not only railing against stuff like observational science, but "morally" against the existence of these fellow human beings who have done nothing wrong and deserve to exist.
So, yeah, maybe "the public" would trust academia and the whole "science" thing more if it was More Conservative, but who's to say that it'd actually work as well? It's not like this stuff exists to tell people what they want to hear--and the epistemic closure of the American conservative is such an ideological purity test that if you're not telling them what they want to hear, you're not conservative. It's not on "science and academia" to break itself for such a warped thing, is it?
But on the other hand, I think we can. The percentage of conservatives has declined rapidly in recent decades. We haven't seen an increase in scientific productivity because of that. Science worked just as well back when there were more conservatives doing it.
And we also see conservatives talking about how hard it is for them to be themselves on campuses. It isn't that their politics interfere with them doing science. It is that they are a hated minority.
The conservative movement that attacks facts because facts refuse to coexist with their ideology was a Pat Buchanan minority before about 1990 and didn't exist in the mainstream of political thought before about 1970. Do you realize that the modern conservative movement defined "reality-based community" as a pejorative because they believed they could simply create their own realities[1]?
Turns out that when you fight reality, reality fights back. It's not really a surprise that burning effort on that struggle is not conducive to scientific pursuits.
> And we also see conservatives talking about how hard it is for them to be themselves on campuses. It isn't that their politics interfere with them doing science. It is that they are a hated minority.
When your belief system is predicated upon what modern conservatism is predicated upon, yes, you're going to be disliked. It is a very dislikable system of belief! And I mean, I'm speaking from experience. It wasn't that long ago when I was one of those Campus Conservatives, speaking truth to the Liberal Elites. I delighted in being the gadfly. I got shit because I acted like a little shit. (And I regret it now, because my desire to be Loudly and Emphatically Conservative actually hurt people; I was never so broken as to fall in with the racists and the homophobes, but I had no problem with the very morally upright hang-the-poors ideology and saw nothing wrong with "well, why don't they just work harder?".) So pardon me for being real skeptical about how very oppressed they are.
[1] - http://www.nytimes.com/2004/10/17/magazine/faith-certainty-a... (the puncher quote there is largely believed to be from Karl Rove)
First, and most notably, they believe that being liberal means full embracement of leftist group think like the USSR had during its communist days. That is the most fundamental problem with reaching them since you can't unmoor the thought of leftism from liberalism with them.
They believe the scientific community has become strangled by this leftist/liberal ideology.
I'm not sure what happens next but I think it's bad for humanity. If half the population needs a reminder on why science is good I guess they'll get it. Usually that's mass death.
The big media also seems very discontent that Trump uses social media to communicate his news with people directly, bypassing the middlemen.
Incidentally, here's an interesting podcast episode where they track down and interview a fake news producer. I don't recall them getting into specific timelines or an in-depth analysis of the trend, unfortunately:
http://www.npr.org/sections/money/2016/12/02/504155809/episo...
And this is from outlets that said things like "Clinton has 90% chance of winning, we're extremely sure of it."
A mistake this big is a wake-up call.
My first thought was, "Wonder what the narrative would be on this one. I smell a bull market for scapegoats right about now."
And, hey! Whaddya know, a week or so afterwards and we have this fake news fetish.
My personal opinion? Doubling down on why they lost. Much easier to point fingers. </opinion>
In all seriousness though, the ability to manipulate media is nothing new. What about "fake comments", or vote spamming?
'We need to make online advertising – and its destructive click-and-share drive – less central to how we live, work and communicate. At the same time, we need to delegate more decision-making power to citizens – rather than the easily corruptible experts and venal corporations.'
So the very same people (the masses, everybody) that 'created' the ad driven tech-giants by refusing to pay for anything, should have more decision power ?!
The fake news is a hot topic because it indicates people are easily influenced by non-factual messages. More decisions by the public will only result in less rational decisions. Making the world even more unpredictable.
Ask, Who does this benefit? What do they seek to acquire? Who does this hurt credibility wise?
