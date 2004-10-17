Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
I don't agree with 100% of the article, but overall it is convincing. I've been worrying about this stuff for a while, the article puts it into words fairly well.

A lot of people don't trust "experts" anymore. The article touches on that, in relation to climate change denial, etc. But I think there is also something more specific there regarding science. Universities and colleges have become very liberal, with hardly any conservatives left. The public is aware of this, and constantly sees on the news the actions of progressives on campus (demonstrations, censorship, etc.), while conservatives are in the closet there. The downside to this liberal success is that the public image of "scientist" is now tied to "liberal". When half the population does not trust liberals, they won't trust scientists.

If scientists were as politically balanced as the general public, the general public might trust them more. We might also have more conservative scientists say "climate change isn't a partisan issue, I'm a conservative like you." With the liberal dominance of academia, we've lost those things.

What is there to suggest that the arrow of causality is going in the way that you imply?

Personally, I am fairly convinced that academia and science being "liberal" is, I think, much more a characteristic of the underlying philosophies involved than some externally-imposed groupthink. "Conservatism", at least the modern variant, and "exploring and expanding knowledge for a greater good, while entertaining ideas that you don't necessarily agree with" are literally antithetical. I thought of myself as a conservative before I went to college and realized that, hey, American conservatism is not only railing against stuff like observational science, but "morally" against the existence of these fellow human beings who have done nothing wrong and deserve to exist.

So, yeah, maybe "the public" would trust academia and the whole "science" thing more if it was More Conservative, but who's to say that it'd actually work as well? It's not like this stuff exists to tell people what they want to hear--and the epistemic closure of the American conservative is such an ideological purity test that if you're not telling them what they want to hear, you're not conservative. It's not on "science and academia" to break itself for such a warped thing, is it?

On the one hand, those are fair points - maybe conservatism is just not consistent with good science. We can't just rule that out.

But on the other hand, I think we can. The percentage of conservatives has declined rapidly in recent decades. We haven't seen an increase in scientific productivity because of that. Science worked just as well back when there were more conservatives doing it.

And we also see conservatives talking about how hard it is for them to be themselves on campuses. It isn't that their politics interfere with them doing science. It is that they are a hated minority.

I think your definition of "conservative" is cheating around to suit your argument (that's not a slight against you, most people make this mistake). In "prior decades", conservatism was a different thing. It wasn't a refusal to acknowledge that there are aspects of reality that will not move just because you want them to. We are very, very far afield from an intellectually respectable conservative movement that resembles the one where a conservative academia existed. For example: never mind that Richard Milhouse Dirtbag Nixon created the EPA--the idea of clean air and clean water being a social good that should be available to all people is a liberal idea now. That is a pretty big swing.

The conservative movement that attacks facts because facts refuse to coexist with their ideology was a Pat Buchanan minority before about 1990 and didn't exist in the mainstream of political thought before about 1970. Do you realize that the modern conservative movement defined "reality-based community" as a pejorative because they believed they could simply create their own realities[1]?

Turns out that when you fight reality, reality fights back. It's not really a surprise that burning effort on that struggle is not conducive to scientific pursuits.

> And we also see conservatives talking about how hard it is for them to be themselves on campuses. It isn't that their politics interfere with them doing science. It is that they are a hated minority.

When your belief system is predicated upon what modern conservatism is predicated upon, yes, you're going to be disliked. It is a very dislikable system of belief! And I mean, I'm speaking from experience. It wasn't that long ago when I was one of those Campus Conservatives, speaking truth to the Liberal Elites. I delighted in being the gadfly. I got shit because I acted like a little shit. (And I regret it now, because my desire to be Loudly and Emphatically Conservative actually hurt people; I was never so broken as to fall in with the racists and the homophobes, but I had no problem with the very morally upright hang-the-poors ideology and saw nothing wrong with "well, why don't they just work harder?".) So pardon me for being real skeptical about how very oppressed they are.

[1] - http://www.nytimes.com/2004/10/17/magazine/faith-certainty-a... (the puncher quote there is largely believed to be from Karl Rove)

You have very negative opinions about conservative people. I guess I can't be sure they are wrong, but they seem wrong based on the conservatives I know, follow on Twitter, etc.


I read The_Donald on reddit and they believe they are the only ones willing to entertain ideas.

First, and most notably, they believe that being liberal means full embracement of leftist group think like the USSR had during its communist days. That is the most fundamental problem with reaching them since you can't unmoor the thought of leftism from liberalism with them.

They believe the scientific community has become strangled by this leftist/liberal ideology.

I'm not sure what happens next but I think it's bad for humanity. If half the population needs a reminder on why science is good I guess they'll get it. Usually that's mass death.

Your read jibes with my own when I've studied that community (and washed afterwards). I'll give what passes for a "left" in this country a lot of flak on a lot of things, but a fundamental unwillingness to work with people who disagree with them on some things but are willing to find common ground on others is not one of them. Often to their, and our, detriment.

As conservative ideology becomes more and more unmoored from reality how do you propose we keep conservatives participating in academia? I'm not just being snarky - it seems to me the increasing liberalization of colleges is inextricable from the increasing non-fiction of conservative thinking.

I think you have a "non-" where you don't want one. =)

As they say "reality has a liberal bias". These scientists and colleges just understand how things really work.

The sudden obsession with "fake news" started last November after the election. Why then?

The big media also seems very discontent that Trump uses social media to communicate his news with people directly, bypassing the middlemen.

I think it's simply because the election cycle was excellent fodder for the already-increasing fake news trend.

Incidentally, here's an interesting podcast episode where they track down and interview a fake news producer. I don't recall them getting into specific timelines or an in-depth analysis of the trend, unfortunately:

http://www.npr.org/sections/money/2016/12/02/504155809/episo...

I can make a page and say that dinosaurs still run around with convincing photos. Fake as can be. I'm sure I can even buy some Facebook ads to get some likes/comments. But I doubt that NPR will give me attention, or that NYT will write about me. It's unusual that they are giving these things so much attention, and it seemed to have started after the election was lost.

And this is from outlets that said things like "Clinton has 90% chance of winning, we're extremely sure of it."

A lot of people thought Hillary would win anyway, so they didn't care as much that some people believe crazy things.

A mistake this big is a wake-up call.

I remember when I heard that Trump had won, in contrast to what all the media sources "knew" about the outcome before.

My first thought was, "Wonder what the narrative would be on this one. I smell a bull market for scapegoats right about now."

And, hey! Whaddya know, a week or so afterwards and we have this fake news fetish.

Yup, I'm still trying to figure out if this whole thing is overblown or people actually consider things they see on Facebook to be reliable. I've never seen a news article on Facebook that wasn't by a news source I already knew about, and considered that to be reliable. Facebook just doesn't optimise for that, obviously. It just seems so obvious that the content on Facebook around news is and always has been trash that I'm amazed if enough people actually took it seriously enough for it to matter in the election.

Anecdotally I've seen people heavily influenced by what they see on FB. Not so much amongst my professional colleagues who tend to be heavily into Tech, but it's definitely the case among friends and family who aren't into Tech and literally believe every bit of spam that shows up on their News Feed (especially if it aligns with their pre existing biases, although to be fair this may simply be because FB hardly ever surfaces stuff that doesn't align with your preexisting biases.

If anything, the content of the e-mail leaks (that the intelligence report from the other day confirmed to be authentic, although this was also known from verifying DKIM signatures) had a bigger impact.

I'm also concerned about who gets to decide what fake news is and filter it out. The 'real news' networks barely covered any of the DNC leaks

> Why then?

My personal opinion? Doubling down on why they lost. Much easier to point fingers. </opinion>

In all seriousness though, the ability to manipulate media is nothing new. What about "fake comments", or vote spamming?

Conclusion:

'We need to make online advertising – and its destructive click-and-share drive – less central to how we live, work and communicate. At the same time, we need to delegate more decision-making power to citizens – rather than the easily corruptible experts and venal corporations.'

So the very same people (the masses, everybody) that 'created' the ad driven tech-giants by refusing to pay for anything, should have more decision power ?!

The fake news is a hot topic because it indicates people are easily influenced by non-factual messages. More decisions by the public will only result in less rational decisions. Making the world even more unpredictable.

As far as I can tell, there is no such thing as "fake news" and either is some overt scheme to breed dissent, or some foolish attempt at doing away the relevance of their enemies, either way it lacks ingenuity and is probably one of the worst ploys ever created to convince the public of what i'm not sure.

Ask, Who does this benefit? What do they seek to acquire? Who does this hurt credibility wise?

