Show HN: How to Setup an OpenVPN Server on Digital Ocean (github.com)
https://github.com/Nyr/openvpn-install with a budget $15/year vps and you're good for personal needs.

That said, this is a great write-up and I'm sure very helpful to those that need to set up a more custom/mission critical development.

Probably a silly question but what will I do with this?

I have a personal DO OpenVPN proxy setup because my country (Pakistan) censors internet, which I made following the DO guide [1]. I set it up a while ago, and it was mostly copying commands.

Will this allow me to use Tunnelblink and use my VPN as a proxy? Will it let me connect my machines to each other a VPN? What's the motivation for a setup like this.

[1]: https://www.digitalocean.com/community/tutorials/how-to-set-...

https://github.com/trailofbits/algo and https://github.com/jlund/streisand are also great alternatives.

Take a look at dockerized alternatives too. Makes it a lot easier.

For example https://hub.docker.com/r/siomiz/softethervpn/ outputs the config file to stdout so you can just run it, get the config with docker logs and connect.

I run a pfsense router for fun at my house and it has a really nice UI/wizard for OpenVPN. Even got it hooked up with AD login + certificates without much trouble.

Having a GUI can make playing with it really fun and easy. I spent yesterday toggling through all the different encryption methods to see how they effected mobile performance (turns out: it effects it a LOT. Don't encrypt stronger than necessary!)

Would this work on Amazon EC2 as well?

