That said, this is a great write-up and I'm sure very helpful to those that need to set up a more custom/mission critical development.
reply
I have a personal DO OpenVPN proxy setup because my country (Pakistan) censors internet, which I made following the DO guide [1]. I set it up a while ago, and it was mostly copying commands.
Will this allow me to use Tunnelblink and use my VPN as a proxy? Will it let me connect my machines to each other a VPN? What's the motivation for a setup like this.
[1]: https://www.digitalocean.com/community/tutorials/how-to-set-...
For example https://hub.docker.com/r/siomiz/softethervpn/ outputs the config file to stdout so you can just run it, get the config with docker logs and connect.
Having a GUI can make playing with it really fun and easy. I spent yesterday toggling through all the different encryption methods to see how they effected mobile performance (turns out: it effects it a LOT. Don't encrypt stronger than necessary!)
That said, this is a great write-up and I'm sure very helpful to those that need to set up a more custom/mission critical development.
reply