PhantomJS 2.5.0 beta (groups.google.com)
15 points by saidajigumi 2 hours ago





Happy to see this project updated! I use it regularly and currently there's just somethings it can't handle, maybe it can now.

Also worth mentioning is SlimerJS, which is not headless but allows you to do WebGL screenshots: http://slimerjs.org/

