PhantomJS 2.5.0 beta
groups.google.com
14 points
by
saidajigumi
2 hours ago
computerwizard
0 minutes ago
Happy to see this project updated! I use it regularly and currently there's just somethings it can't handle, maybe it can now.
kyledrake
11 minutes ago
Also worth mentioning is SlimerJS, which is not headless but allows you to do WebGL screenshots:
http://slimerjs.org/
