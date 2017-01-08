Tell HN: Linux is awesome for Digital Art and Computer Graphics now

I've tried doing digital art on ubuntu a few years ago, and failed miserably, so I got used to thinking that linux is just not good for this sort of stuff. But now I've tried it again, and was so sursprised to discover that many tools are actually really awesome now! - Krita is amazing for digital painting. The most recent version works incredibly well, I'm so happy that I've discovered it! I'm as happy with it as I was with Photoshop. And it works with Wacom tablet really well too. - Kdenlive is amazing for video editing. I used to be unable to find any halfway decent editor before, but kdenlive is REALLY good now. - The latest version of SideFX Houdini works really well too! It used to have a lot of issues, but now it's just perfect, and enables me to do any 3D art I want. - Nuke is great for compositing. This one isn't news though, it's been great for a long time. - The only remaining thing that's missing is a native 3D modeling tool. The best one I could find is Nevercenter Silo. It has a Linux version, and it's a brilliant program, but it has issues and lags. Nevertheless, it is totally usable, and I'm having lots of fun modeling with it.