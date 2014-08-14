Nvidia GPUs, with a profit margin in the double digits, aren’t very cost-effective for such a task. Especially when you’re a student.
For the paper I’m currently writing I ended up running the models CPU-based for months, as I couldn’t afford the cost to get a good Nvidia GPU, and as my university couldn’t provide me with compute time (as they have many thousands more students than servers available).
Amazon and Google have good options for those who can't afford dishing out $650x4 for a decent ML setup.
A pascal GPU and older CPU that takes at least 32GB RAM is a decent combination. I'm looking to upgrade to an older Xeon and a 1080 (price should be dropping any week now...) or 1080 Ti. Even the Sandy/ivy bridge i7's have not too bad results on most benchmarks: http://www.anandtech.com/show/9483/intel-skylake-review-6700...
Agree. Competition is good for the consumer. A cuDNN port that runs on AMD hardware should be available this year:
http://www.anandtech.com/show/10905/amd-announces-radeon-ins...
Most DL frameworks are banking on cudnn, which I didn't see AMD or FPGA's equivalent come anytime soon.
http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/best-gpus,4380.html
That’s where they beat NVIDIA on performance per price.
Sure, with that card I won’t get any nice performance in training or running my models, but compared to running on CPU, it’ll still be noticeable (and the large VRAM helps, too).
https://github.com/tensorflow/tensorflow/issues/22
Though that will take another year at least before it comes to fruition. What was your GPU budget? If you were able to run them CPU-based I think a mid-range Pascal GPU would do great. You can sell it later for at least half the price as well.
This might be useful: http://timdettmers.com/2014/08/14/which-gpu-for-deep-learnin...
You should be able to buy used GTX 960 on eBay for about $100.
Like most PC hardware, the only point of failure there is fan. Even if it fails, it should be cheap to replace.
Sure it’s slower than 1060 you want, but not _that_ much slower, single precision is 2.3 TFlops versus 3.9 TFlops.
And all this would be a lot easier, if I could use TensorFlow with AMD.
If I could just run the same at home, with affordable cards, it'd be a lot nicer solution.
The amount of time to transfer hundreds of gigabytes will be dwarfed by the time savings from using GPU compute.
Was there a concrete reason you didn't go that route?
For me, it wasn’t about time savings – I had a limited timeframe, and wanted to get the models as accurate as possible within the time.
Transferring the data would have taken longer than the time I had to run the training, and I while the model would have been a lot more accurate, this wasn’t too important for my paper.
> As of the writing of this post, TensorFlow requires Python 2.7, 3.4 or 3.5
Edit: to clarify: by 'another application' I mean something else you're making that it serves as an algorithm within (e.g. a handwriting recognizing Android app).
