Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Google's Go is TIOBE's programming language of 2016 (tiobe.com)
12 points by mswift42 on Jan 8, 2017 | hide | past | web | favorite | 3 comments



... and Dart is the runner up in terms of gaining popularity in 2016 according to TIOBE.


It is too early to happy. I think the reason of dart popularity in the last month is Dart WM 2017.

Source: https://www.google.com/trends/explore?date=today%2012-m&q=da...


TIOBE methodology uses [<language> programming] as the search term, exactly for this reason. So Dart WM will not move the needle there.




Applications are open for YC Summer 2018

Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | Legal | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: