Google's Go is TIOBE's programming language of 2016
tiobe.com
12 points
by
mswift42
on Jan 8, 2017
3 comments
kasperl
on Jan 8, 2017
... and Dart is the runner up in terms of gaining popularity in 2016 according to TIOBE.
altun
on Jan 8, 2017
It is too early to happy. I think the reason of dart popularity in the last month is Dart WM 2017.
Source:
https://www.google.com/trends/explore?date=today%2012-m&q=da...
filiph
on Jan 10, 2017
TIOBE methodology uses [<language> programming] as the search term, exactly for this reason. So Dart WM will not move the needle there.
