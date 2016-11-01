I haven't use Flask a whole lot lately, but I believe Flask is somewhat similar.
The biggest difference is probably Flask embeds the jinja2 html tempting system by default. While you can use jinja2 with web.py, all of the tutorials show you how to use it's own built in tempting engine, which in my opinion is the biggest downside.
In web.py all of your URL's usually end up in same spot in the code (defined at the top), where Flask has you do a decorator on top of the function which will be handling the request. Web.py has you write "get()" and "post()" functions, while Flask wants you to do a "if request == post/get"
Web.py forces you to "unescape" your html by default, Flask asks you to escape it. So by default web.py will convert html tags to < >, Flask will not. I prefer the safer default myself.