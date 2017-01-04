It's kind of crazy that Uber is trying to leverage customer privacy concerns given they recently started tracking customer location data even after they are dropped off.
All the more reason for a better service to differentiate themselves by not doing so.
> It is about tracking the taxis, not the customers.
And wiretapping eavesdrops on telephones, not people?
You have it backwards (and BTW NYC doesn't have and army nor secret courts).
Yes, the us gov sadly has secret courts and of course an army et al. But it's also subject to some constraints, such as the very one that gives rise to this blog post: government agencies typically have to announce their plans and have them open for discussion.
Does the process always work? Of course not! But it's a lot more transparent than how corporations can be. People are outraged by secret spying, secret torture etc. And why do governments do that stuff in secret? Because they know it will cause outrage. Some governments (e.g. DDR & Norks to name a few), do it overtly because the very knowledge of the spying is part of its value.
Whereas there are few tools to control the same actions by corporate entities.
I do expect an erosion of these secret programs over the next 20 years. However they may be overshadowed by corporate databases.
Our governments, being made of people, are hardly right all the time. But neither are our corporations (and they are indeed our corporations, regardless of capital structure because they are permitted to act in the public sphere) as they are also machines operated by people. A foolish knee-jerk reaction in favor of one over the other is intellectually stupid.
- Former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg
Once data is in the hands of NYC, it can be freely shared with the federal government.
I trust my city government far more than I trust Uber to protect my data.
How do I enlist in Uber's army? How do I become a judge? How do I get a badge for Uber's police force? I'm quite apt with firearms knowladge and if they need an armorer they can give me a call.
Or Uber doesn't have an army so I don't think I have it backwards.
Of course no elected officials are morally questionably in any way.
I'm not sure I buy that line of reasoning. I would rather just say that the government can't legally do this immoral thing, and prosecute the government actors involved if we catch them doing it.
I also do not think that violating (whether it be through amendments or other actions) the constitution's intent is inherently immoral, as the constitution has little, if any morality built into it.
Or just pass a law to force them to do it and not spend any money.
The government cannot effectively regulate commerce, which is a core function of government, without access to relevant information.
The contempt for the law that Uber in particular exercises makes this need even more obvious. If the supposed move to robot cars is real and not just bullshit to scam investors, it becomes exponentially more important, as there will be no witnesses to whatever takes place.
> all kinds of unregulated purposes.
You make that sound so nefarious. "Unregulated purposes" like better routing and drop off points, and maybe some advertising?
What "regulated" purposes is the NYC government going to use this data for? Increasing the scope of their already massive surveillance mechanism?
Your argument of "at least we are not as bad as Uber" is just sick.
Eventually, trying to keep your personal whereabouts out of a government database will itself be so suspicious you'll probably be tailed.
"Although almost all TLC-licensed drivers do not drive an excessive number of hours, TLC recognized that a small number does and that some drivers may be tempted to work dangerously long hours. Therefore, in support of the City’s Vision Zero initiative to reduce traffic fatalities,TLC adopted rules in July 2016 to address the risks of fatigued driving"
If "almost all TLC licensed drivers do not drive an an excessive number of hours", then this is a very minor problem which should be able to be corrected by enforcement at the FHV(for hire vehicle) level and not by a proposal that not only has potential privacy implications but also has city budgetary implications.
If New York City and the TLC's legitimate focus were on safety and quality of life(Vision Zero)issues then they could start by fixing the problem of aggressive driving by taxis - including blocking the cross-walk boxes, and intersections, blatantly running lights after they are clearly turned red as well as other general uncivil and aggressive behavior such as excessive and unnecessary horn blowing.
If you have a prepaid pass you use it when you board, at the minimum, your subway entrance terminal is known.
If your phone wi-fi is on, your MAC can be sniffed at entrance and exit. Similar with Bluetooth.
NYC subway stations are blanketed in cameras. You'll be on film entering and exiting.
I'm not able to find it, but 60 Minutes (or similar) interviewed the NYC chief of police and he was claiming most surface streets have near full camera coverage in some capacity between government & private actors.
Using Uber/Lyft arguably gives you less time on camera in NYC.
Edit: `"That's the world we're living in now. Any street, any incident in New York City you get to -- most of the time -- that gets captured on video surveillance," New York City Police Commissioner James O'Neill said at a press conference on Monday.`
http://www.nbcnews.com/storyline/ny-nj-bombings/more-8-000-c...
I've even seen TSA stationed inside of busy subway stations, thankfully they were only gruffly and inefficiently redirecting passengers, but weren't doing body scans or pat downs.
One of my relatives were railing about being compelled to get EZPass for the Mass Pike, citing security/tracking concerns.
The reality is, any state or highway water crossing is almost certainly captured on LPR. If you travel on known "drug corridors", like I95, you're face and plate is captured multiple times.
It's kind of crazy that Uber is trying to leverage customer privacy concerns given they recently started tracking customer location data even after they are dropped off.