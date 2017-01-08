Dr. Paul Josephson covered a lot of the inside baseball surrounding Chernobyl and other aspects of Soviet nuclear power and weaponry in his book Red Atom (2005).
Amazing research and effort by the author. This is the Amazon link:
https://www.amazon.com/Chernobyl-01-Incredible-Nuclear-Disas...
One of the victims of that cover up in the West was Zhores A. Medvedev. He wrote a book (Nuclear Disaster in the Urals) in response to critics of his claims of a major nuclear disaster. The book is a truly fascinating survey of open sources of academic work published by Soviet researchers that reveals the incident indirectly; the papers (typically studies of the effect of contamination of various organisms; fish, plants, worms, deer, etc.) could only have been written if a large area of land had been heavily contaminated, and this subtlety was lost on the state censors, who were themselves not aware that Kyshtym had happened.
Medvedev was eventually vindicated when the Soviets fessed up in the late '80s.
> It... was considered to be the best and most reliable of the Soviet Union’s nuclear facilities
