Microtargeting of low-information voters (medium.com)
3 points by hunglee2 186 days ago | 1 comment



See "Need for Cognition" scale here: http://www.liberalarts.wabash.edu/ncs/

Paper on which Medium post is based: http://urban.hunter.cuny.edu/~schram/trumplowinformationvote...




