Microtargeting of low-information voters
(
medium.com
)
3 points
by
hunglee2
185 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
nanis
185 days ago
See "Need for Cognition" scale here:
http://www.liberalarts.wabash.edu/ncs/
Paper on which Medium post is based:
http://urban.hunter.cuny.edu/~schram/trumplowinformationvote...
