Thesaurus Query Plugin for Vim (github.com)
While Vim can be used for purpose more than coding, its plugins on linguistic assistance is quite lacking, especially in terms of synonym search and replacement. Hence since almost a year ago, I started working on a plugin that serves as an thesaurus query platform which can utilize multiple search engines, online or offline, to render thesaurus query result and replace words in Vim buffer for potentially multiple languages. And now, I'd say it has already become a assistance tool pleasant to work with.

By default, only English online routine (wrapped around thesaurus.com's functionality) is usable. But with minor configuration, it is easy to use openoffice's thesaurus database and mthesaur.txt, too. It also support German, Russian and Chinese query. And according to a German friend, it works great for German.

Give it a try if you are interested. And I'd be glad to hear feedback from you guys.

Note: the plugin require Python support from Vim.


If it meets the guidelines, this might make a good 'Show HN'. Show HN guidelines: https://news.ycombinator.com/showhn.html


Thanks for pointing out. I'll read about it. :)




