By default, only English online routine (wrapped around thesaurus.com's functionality) is usable. But with minor configuration, it is easy to use openoffice's thesaurus database and mthesaur.txt, too. It also support German, Russian and Chinese query. And according to a German friend, it works great for German.
Give it a try if you are interested. And I'd be glad to hear feedback from you guys.
Note: the plugin require Python support from Vim.