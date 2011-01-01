After playing around with it on desktop, I have some (feature) requests, I hope you don't mind :)
* is it open source? [EDIT: scratch that, found the source: https://github.com/davidgilbertson/know-it-all ]
* full background coloring of pressed buttons, not just edge
* visual cue as to whether a node has children without having to click on expand
* visual cue of completeness of node's children when collapsed. E.g. I know CSS, but not all of its children. When collapsed, it looks "green".
* Total % counters for each category to help with tracking total goal.
* Description, links to MDN / ... right there in the node somewhere (being open source would help with this a lot, through PRs)
Aside from that, I'm not sure about the usefulness of having buttons on non-leaf nodes, anyway... you'd expect that someone who knows of all a node's leaves knows about the node. I know it's not strictly the same, but is the difference important? It would help simplify the model. Then again I guess that's just personal preference.
Also note that this is very close to a learning system called flashcards. If you added automatic decay and quizzing (you can trust the user to be honest) you get a great way to keep knowledge current. That's the semantic problem with this; I know and will forever know about <base>, but I might soon forget a lot of minutiae I currently happen to know about push notifications because I've been working with them recently. Flashcards take knowledge decay into account.
But again: great stuff! Love it.
Please have a look at this issue: https://github.com/davidgilbertson/know-it-all/issues/8
I need to have a think about (and see what other people think) how to deal with inheritance of 'scores'. If you click "I don't care" to WebGL, it should trickle down, but probably not for "I know it". So I need to cover the different scenarios but stay intuitive.
I also need to have a think about how to show some information about what's happening below an item in the tree. Maybe just a % unrated for each row or something.
Regarding flashcards, love the idea, don't love the amount of work it would be :) I left a reply to a comment on medium about this if you're interested.
+1 on all of these, especially full background coloring, completeness of children, and more contrast on left-hand children indicator.
Having filled out a bunch of these, I second the idea that the knowledge level of a node should be the sum of its leaves. I "know" CSS, but I don't know certain tiny details of CSS. Showing completeness of knowledge as a percentage would be much more interesting to me.
As an alternative to having to save everything yourself, an import/export as text or json would be great and allow transfer, backup, and third-party tools.
> Why you gotta be like that? No, the goal is to have no red. That doesn’t mean you need to know everything.
This might be obvious, but I think its also super important, especially in ones early years of programming. Maximize your "known unknowns" and rest easy knowing you can Google it later. Being able to recognize when an API, technique, etc., can be used is half the battle.
From a design / usability POV the site could use a little bit more contrast.
thankfully, styler extensions exist for both chrome and firefox, with which i can overwrite the color themes. its still annoying though.
The arrows are a contrast ratio of 1.32:1, the row bg color just 1.09:1.
Hilarious, but my insurance doesn't cover that.
(Not to take this off the rails, since I realize the original comment was using obsessive compulsive very gently)
