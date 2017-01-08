Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Geek Squad technicians were spies in disguise (ocweekly.com)
28 points by randomname2 on Jan 8, 2017 | hide | past | web | favorite | 6 comments



This erodes democracy. While I expect employees to report child porn if they see it, running that kind of deep dive on deleted files, when the customer made no such request, is a gross violation of privacy.

I used to fix people's computers as a kid. I never saw any child porn, but I didn't go romping about their hard drive to see what they had - unless they needed me to. Why can't the government show people the same respect?

This erodes faith in not only government (which impacts tax compliance) but in companies as well. That can have all sorts of impacts from people doing stupid or dangerous things to try to "be safe" to impacts to economy.

I know that sounds crazy, but people are stupid AND crazy.


So not exactly https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chuck_(TV_series)


I'd say: if they can save one child from exploitation by "spying" through all the hard drives in the world, then go for it. I think most parents would agree.


Why stop with paying paying bounties to technicians? Let's have the FBI infect every computer it can with malware that scans for signatures of known images of child abuse. It's for the children, after all.


I certainly wouldn't be opposed to that.


I can't tell if you're trolling. Even most people who are fairly supportive of law enforcement wouldn't go that far, and it certainly wouldn't pass a constitutional challenge in court.




