I used to fix people's computers as a kid. I never saw any child porn, but I didn't go romping about their hard drive to see what they had - unless they needed me to. Why can't the government show people the same respect?
This erodes faith in not only government (which impacts tax compliance) but in companies as well. That can have all sorts of impacts from people doing stupid or dangerous things to try to "be safe" to impacts to economy.
I know that sounds crazy, but people are stupid AND crazy.
