Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Ask HN: Who uses Plan 9 or Inferno, and why?
33 points
by
rocky1138
165 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
6 comments
|
favorite
Pixeleen
165 days ago
I used a commercial variant of Plan9 called Transit in the 2000s. It ran on nCUBE n4 computers and had a CLI. It was built for high-performance video streaming. There were interfaces for machine interconnection in a hypercube configuration, to balance load and resources.
ddp
165 days ago
If I could broaden this question a little, I think the 9P file-system is still used more than Plan 9 itself. I'd like to hear from the folks using it, why? What does it offer that you can't get with NFS or AFS?
tyingq
165 days ago
I suppose one big advantage is that the protocol isn't specific to any transport, so you can embed it where you want to. QEMU, for example, uses 9p for virtio pass-thru filesystems from host to guest.
http://wiki.qemu.org/Documentation/9psetup
qubex
165 days ago
I used Plan9 in an amateur fashion on a multi-host network in the 2000-2003 timeframe. I've since fiddled with it in virtual machines and most recently on Raspberry Pi.
I'd say that overall it is ”reassuringly disorientating” and delightfully bewildering.
amjadcsu
163 days ago
In my previous company , we used 9p protocol for developing Vertex ;
https://github.com/HPCLinks/Open-Vertex
.
amjadcsu
163 days ago
To give more details, IBM was doing a research project on Blue Gene using 9p. They called it HARE and were using 9p protocol.
http://domino.watson.ibm.com/library/CyberDig.nsf/1e4115aea7...
. W
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: