Ask HN: Who uses Plan 9 or Inferno, and why?
33 points by rocky1138 165 days ago | 6 comments



I used a commercial variant of Plan9 called Transit in the 2000s. It ran on nCUBE n4 computers and had a CLI. It was built for high-performance video streaming. There were interfaces for machine interconnection in a hypercube configuration, to balance load and resources.


If I could broaden this question a little, I think the 9P file-system is still used more than Plan 9 itself. I'd like to hear from the folks using it, why? What does it offer that you can't get with NFS or AFS?


I suppose one big advantage is that the protocol isn't specific to any transport, so you can embed it where you want to. QEMU, for example, uses 9p for virtio pass-thru filesystems from host to guest. http://wiki.qemu.org/Documentation/9psetup


I used Plan9 in an amateur fashion on a multi-host network in the 2000-2003 timeframe. I've since fiddled with it in virtual machines and most recently on Raspberry Pi.

I'd say that overall it is ”reassuringly disorientating” and delightfully bewildering.


In my previous company , we used 9p protocol for developing Vertex ; https://github.com/HPCLinks/Open-Vertex.


To give more details, IBM was doing a research project on Blue Gene using 9p. They called it HARE and were using 9p protocol. http://domino.watson.ibm.com/library/CyberDig.nsf/1e4115aea7.... W




