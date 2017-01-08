Ask HN: What's your computer setup?

- Do you have a workstation and a laptop?
- Or just a laptop?
- Or just a workstation?
When it comes to laptops: which model/brand?
When it comes to workstations: how many monitors?
2: next to it, a backapp chair coupled with a separate mount for the "recliner monitor" so I can use the same monitor but elevated.
3: upstairs, standing desk, where I don't spend enough time.
All keybords are in the 60% form factor. I don't use mice, in other words my hands never leave the keyboard. This coupled with heavy customization to keyboard layout and functionality (custom layout, Autohotkey, etc) has worked wonders for RSI.
Two monitors, Eizo 27" IPS 2560x1440 by the recliner, 144hz IPS monitor with same size and resolution at the standing desk.
I also have a separate computer hooked up to the tv, a laptop hooked up to another screen, a cheap chineese tablet in the kitchen keeping track of temperatures and misc news etc, and an "old" t420 laptop which isn't in active use. I only work on the one main computer though, and I only ever use one monitor at a time (personal preference).
Work: 13" MBP (brand new when I started, maxed RAM) + 20" external monitor and external keyboard/mouse.
Home: 13" MBP (a few years old now) with most of my life on it; secondhand 11" MBA for most computing needs outside the house. I've inadvertently taken to using the MBA for personal development work because it has fewer distractions.
I don't use the external monitor all that often at work, and don't really miss it at home (though the limited vertical resolution of the MBA can be limiting, an external monitor isn't really something you bring to Starbucks or a conference). I got used to working without one in a previous job, and use a scaled resolution and virtual desktops instead to keep myself sane.
My intention is to spend as little time and mental energy as possible on managing my computing environment in order to have more left over to use on the actual computing.
I have an ASUS Ultrabook that I use for coding. It is 15.6" screen and only 8GB of RAM but runs an old i5. I'm not sure what year it is because I got it free from my in laws but it is nice, big and hasn't done me wrong.
My final computer is a 2011 Macbook Pro. My wife uses that as her daily computer so it mostly does Word, Powerpoint and then Safari.
When my daughter pours water in the keyboard I just get a new one and don't have to care too much.
* iMac 27" IPS 5K, Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-6700K CPU @ 4.00GHz, 32GB RAM, 512SSD
* Proliant HP Gen8, 16GB RAM, 4.5 TB HDDs (ZFS)
* iMac 2008 24", 4GB RAM (800 Mhz DDR2), 256 SSD, 2.8Ghz Core2Duo
* MBA 2011 12.1", 4GB RAM (1333 Mhz DDR3), 256 SSD, 1.7Ghz i7
* 2 x RPi (Local DNS/DNSHole server, FreeRadius, mysql, proxy, VPN, etc.)
* 1 x 2 TB NAS (mirrored mode)
Kinda pricy for all this but it's within budget. MBP 2015/MBA are great laptops. Much less time spent dealing with macOS than with Linux, although running workstation ubuntu lts is just fine.
* 13" Macbook Pro (late 2015).
* connected to 1x DELL P2715Q 27" Ultra HD Monitor
* with Logitech MX Master Wireless Mouse; and
* Matias Quite Pro Keyboard for Mac
At work:
Stock standard DELL PC with 2 monitors. Don't program in day job.
