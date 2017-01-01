Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
How the brain perceives rhythm
(
mit.edu
)
17 points
by
benbreen
4 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
7 comments
|
favorite
agumonkey
23 minutes ago
They don't talk about what kind of musicians. I quite distrust the notion of integer rhythms for them. Rubato is non integral, same goes for swing which constantly shifts the momentum of the beat. In my non researcher mind, momentum is the closest definition of what rhythm is (and much more telling than empty space between stimuli)
reply
21
54 minutes ago
Can somebody explain what they mean by 1:1:1? Their description suggests a four-on-the-floor pattern, like in house music, but I'm not really sure.
reply
BenDaglish
41 minutes ago
They're describing the space in between the notes... so 4 equally spaced notes would have 3 gaps of 1:1:1 . It is indeed a bit confusing, as it says nothing about the duration of the last note, which to my ears would be an intrinsic part of the pattern.
reply
Jill_the_Pill
13 minutes ago
Yikes that is a lousy notation. How would they designate the Bo Diddley beat: 0.75: 0.75: 0.75: 0.5: 0.5?
reply
veli_joza
48 minutes ago
In the end, the question in title was not answered. Also, it would be interesting to see and compare rhythms they came up with.
reply
delinka
9 minutes ago
Nit: it's not a question. "How does the brain perceive rhythm?" would be a question. "How the brain perceives rhythm" is a promise to explain it to us.
However, you are correct: there is no satisfactory explanation here.
reply
pizza
1 hour ago
transfer of culture through beat rhythm priors distributions is a pretty neat idea.
For cultural awareness, choose bayes theorem.
Reminds me of Aumann's agreement theorem!
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply