Unhackable Servers (unhackable.rocks)
3 points by ScottProvost 164 days ago



What even is this? I see some beagleboards in the 3d renderings provided as the backgrounds. However little information on anything related to their claim or what they do.


Well the fine print says it's from Ambient Rocks Inc, so I thought I'd find something on their website.

http://ambient.rocks/

But it's the same exact page, with the "unhackable" claim replaced by a statement about cooling.

I could click "get started" and see what happens.. but it just sends you to the top of the page.

I think we're looking at boilerplate here - I'm not convinced this is a real service.


On iOS, this website breaks Safari.

Also . . . I know it's petty but if you are selling extreme rigor ("unbreakable servers") please demonstrate this trait in all of your affairs. A trivial failure to pay attention to details I can see (hint: typo) tells me you might be sloppy in things I can't see (software on your unbreakable servers).

Fix your typo.

Edit: now the website loads on iOS. Also unhackable, not unbreakable. Sorry I got that wrong.


We are a startup in Texas with support from Texas A&M university, the Texas Innovation Fund and the government.

Texas A&M is government. The Texas Innovation Fund is probably the Longhorn Innovation Fund for Technology (University of Texas) which is government. And the government is government.

Nice website.


Typo: Powerful




