Ask HN: Are there better countries to start my sass company for tax reasons?
kiddz
15 minutes ago
We are about to launch a sass product and I'm wondering if it's too imaginative to incorporate in another country for tax reasons. We're using stripe, based in the US and most of our clients will be in the US. Also it's a .com.
