Ask HN: Interested in a Passive Income Live Chatroom?

So I’ve noticed that there are a ton of posts on HN related to passive income, passive income ideas, one man businesses, and profitable side projects etc etc. Using HN to communicate is great, but there is nothing like real time chat for networking with peers, colleagues, and meeting like-minded people.

With that being said, I’ve opened up ##passiveincome on Freenode IRC server to invite people to talk about their projects, ideas, and experiences with passive income and/or generating recurring revenue.

You can join the chat by clicking the link below, or by using your own IRC client like xChat or mIRC etc.

http://webchat.freenode.net/?channels=%23%23passiveincome&uio=d4

Can’t wait to see you there! Happy hacking!